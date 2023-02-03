High blood pressure causes more than 1,000 deaths every day in the US.

Monitoring blood pressure could save your life.

Know what is considered normal blood pressure.

Do you know what is considered normal blood pressure? Knowing the healthy range could save your life! Every day, at least a thousand people die from hypertension in the United States, and one of the most worrying facts about this condition is that it usually goes unnoticed until it is too late.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 30% of the adult population in the United States suffers from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Find out why it is important to monitor this aspect of your health!

What is blood pressure and what is considered a healthy number?

The first step to start taking care of your health is to have a general idea of ​​what blood pressure is. This is defined as the force required by the heart to pump blood throughout your body and ensure that all organs perform their basic functions.

Two types of pressure are taken into account: systolic and diastolic. The former derives from the contractions of the heart and the pumping of blood, while the values ​​of the latter reflect how the heart relaxes and refills with blood. A person is considered to have adequate blood pressure when their levels are 120/80, that is, 120 mm Hg systolic pressure over 80 mm Hg diastolic.