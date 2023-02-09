The love hormone: What does oxytocin do?
Do you know the love hormone? Discover how this hormone affects your romantic relationships. 4 things you didn't know about the love hormone.
- Do you know the love hormone? Learn how oxytocin works!
- Discover how this hormone affects your romantic relationships.
- 4 things you didn’t know about the love hormone.
Do you know what oxytocin does? You will be amazed how this hormone affects you! Usually oxytocin is associated with labor and breastfeeding, however, it is no coincidence that this hormone is also called the love hormone.
In recent years, scientists have been able to further study the effects of oxytocin and they have found that these go beyond childbirth. Interpersonal relationships and your physical and mental wellbeing could also be directly impacted by it.
4. What does oxytocin do? Emotional attachment
Oxytocin is a hormone that is produced in the hypothalamus. From there, it moves to the pituitary gland and then travels through the bloodstream, affecting interpersonal attachments, especially between mothers and their children.
Oxytocin helps to form the bond between mothers and their children. In studies on women with higher levels of oxytocin, it has been found that they are more closely attached to their children.
3. Sexual stimulation
A 2001 study found that one of the effects of oxytocin is sexual stimulation. In both men and women, this hormone is released after orgasm, although the love hormone is also capable of increasing sexual desire.
Oxytocin promotes the feeling of intimacy and closeness with other people, not only in relation to sex, but also socially. People with high levels of oxytocin tend to trust others more and tend to establish closer relationships.
2. Oxytocin promotes sleep
What else does oxytocin do? In addition to promoting healthier social and romantic relationships, the love hormone is also excellent for promoting healthy sleep by counteracting the impact of cortisol on the body.
People who have higher levels of oxytocin tend to fall asleep better, because this hormone helps to calm and relax the body, thus regulating sleep patterns and reducing overall stress.
1. Oxytocin reduces stress
One of the effects of oxytocin you may not have known is a general feeling of well-being. It also reduces stress and helps stave off anxiety and depression, according to a study published in 2007 by the Society of Neuroscience.
Oxytocin has been found to reduce stress in those who have suffered a traumatic event. However, this hormone can only be prescribed by a specialist.