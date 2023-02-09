Do you know the love hormone? Learn how oxytocin works!

Discover how this hormone affects your romantic relationships.

4 things you didn’t know about the love hormone.

Do you know what oxytocin does? You will be amazed how this hormone affects you! Usually oxytocin is associated with labor and breastfeeding, however, it is no coincidence that this hormone is also called the love hormone.

In recent years, scientists have been able to further study the effects of oxytocin and they have found that these go beyond childbirth. Interpersonal relationships and your physical and mental wellbeing could also be directly impacted by it.

4. What does oxytocin do? Emotional attachment

Oxytocin is a hormone that is produced in the hypothalamus. From there, it moves to the pituitary gland and then travels through the bloodstream, affecting interpersonal attachments, especially between mothers and their children.

Oxytocin helps to form the bond between mothers and their children. In studies on women with higher levels of oxytocin, it has been found that they are more closely attached to their children.