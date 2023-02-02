What is heart rate and what are normal values?

At rest, your heart rate should not be greater than 90 beats per minute.

The AHA recommends keeping your heart rate in the range of 60 to 90 beats per minute.

Do you know what heart rate is? Every day, the heart contracts approximately 100,000 times a day. This is because its main job is to pump blood throughout the body. To do this successfully, it must maintain a rate that, if significantly altered, could be hazardous.

Before learning more about the subject, you should take into account your heart rate is affected by factors such as age, lifestyle, your fitness level, stress, as well as certain diseases. Find out what your normal heart rate should be!

What is heart rate?

In general terms, heart rate is defined as the number of times the heart contracts in the span of sixty seconds. This will depend on your age, although the American Heart Association recommends monitoring heart levels to verify that they maintain a range between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

This range is appropriate for most people with no underlying diseases, but high performance athletes may have a heart rate of up to 40 beats per minute. If in doubt, it is best to visit the doctor to detect any abnormality in your heartbeat.