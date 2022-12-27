Dr. Polo’s terrible disease and how it was discovered

She got a second chance at life.

Dr. Polo was diagnosed with a terrible disease.

Now she is optimistic and makes the most of life. The famous presenter of Caso Cerrado had a distressing experience when she faced uncertainty regarding her health. Now details of Dr. Polo’s terrible disease and how it was diagnosed have come to light. After 18 seasons on television hosting her popular program Caso Cerrado, Ana María Polo undoubtedly became a beloved television figure in Latin America, the United States, and the world. Dr. Polo’s terrible disease Proof of this is her large number of fans and followers who show her their affection on social media despite the fact that she hasn’t been active in the show business since 2019. However, Dr. Polo does use social media to share what’s going on in her life. She even talks about sensitive topics with those who follow her. In fact, one of the last posts she made on Instagram was a video where she talked about the serious illness she had, with the aim of raising awareness among her followers.

How was the beloved presenter’s cancer discovered? According to mdz, when Dr. Polo was 44 years old, she did a self exam and discovered a lump in her breast. Unfortunately, it turned out to be cancer. From that moment on she became a militant promoter of early detection, which according to her, changed her life. That is why the presenter frequently talks about how she sees life after having suffered from this disease, which can be fatal. Dr. Polo lives with optimism and firmly faces all the obstacles that come her way.

“Cancer made me want to live more” “Cancer made me want to live more. It also let me know that we have to take care of ourselves, to pay attention to ourselves, to know our bodies. We must raise awareness that cancer exists and that it is a disease that doesn’t have many symptoms or when you already have symptoms, perhaps it is already too late,” she said in an interview with People in Español. Dr. Polo won the battle against cancer and talked about the experience: “First it was an absolute shock and that shock helps you lose awareness of what it is. Your head is spinning, but immediately the brain starts working and you have to be rational, logical. First you must say: ‘I am alive,’” said the host in the same interview.

“I was always very positive” “I learned to keep myself busy. People with leisure time have a lot of time to get depressed. But I chose to help the doctors to cure me — to keep myself informed of everything I could and had to do,” said the beloved presenter. “Surround myself with positive people, go head-on and not think for a moment that things were going to go wrong. I was always very positive, concluded the award-winning television lawyer in her vulnerable interview with People en Español.