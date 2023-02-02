What is a normal blood oxygen level?
Find out what a normal blood oxygen level is for your age. What happens when your blood oxygen level is low? The most alarming symptoms of hypoxemia.
What is a normal blood oxygen level? Under normal conditions, you must maintain good oxygen levels so that your body can function properly.
Blood oxygen levels can drop for different reasons, including the presence of a respiratory disease such as pulmonary emphysema, asthma, influenza or COVID. One of the main risks of low oxygen levels is poor blood flow which, in the most severe cases, leads to hypoxia and even death. Find out what a normal blood oxygen level is for your age!
Normal blood oxygen levels for adults
In healthy individuals, normal oxygen level is 95%. However, this can depend on your condition. For example, in adults with chronic lung disease, levels are often as low as 90%, yet still within a suitable range.
The ideal is to keep an oximeter at home if you have a respiratory disease since this makes it easy to monitor. If your blood oxygen is less than 95%, it is best to schedule a medical consultation to rule out the presence of a more serious disease and avoid the risks associated with low blood flow.
Normal oxygen levels in children
As in adults, normal blood oxygen in children is a range between 95% and 100%. All values less than 90% are considered potentially dangerous and generally occur in children with respiratory diseases that require hospitalization.
Oxygen monitoring is vital to avoid severe complications that impact the quality of life for children. In the case of children hospitalized for RSV, for example, they can only be discharged when their blood oxygen measures great than 92% for a period of four continuous hours.
Symptoms of low blood oxygen
A normal oxygen level, which is between 95% and 100% in healthy individuals, is not cause for alarm. When levels drop drastically many people experience symptoms. These include:
Difficulty breathing, intense headache, confusion, tachycardia and, in the most severe cases, changes in the color of the skin until it reaches a grayish tone. For this reason, it is advisable to have an oximeter to monitor blood levels at home.
When to seek urgent medical help
According to the Mayo Clinic the most serious symptoms of hypoxemia include shortness of breath that comes on suddenly and affects your ability to carry out their daily activities.
Symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough and tachycardia could indicate that the blood vessels are surrounded by fluid, known as edema. If left untreated, this could be fatal. Therefore, it is very important to know the normal blood oxygen levels and be alert for any changes in your respiration, skin color and behavior.