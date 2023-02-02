Find out what a normal blood oxygen level is for your age.

What happens when your blood oxygen level is low?

Discover the most alarming symptoms of hypoxemia.

What is a normal blood oxygen level? Under normal conditions, you must maintain good oxygen levels so that your body can function properly.

Blood oxygen levels can drop for different reasons, including the presence of a respiratory disease such as pulmonary emphysema, asthma, influenza or COVID. One of the main risks of low oxygen levels is poor blood flow which, in the most severe cases, leads to hypoxia and even death. Find out what a normal blood oxygen level is for your age!

Normal blood oxygen levels for adults

In healthy individuals, normal oxygen level is 95%. However, this can depend on your condition. For example, in adults with chronic lung disease, levels are often as low as 90%, yet still within a suitable range.

The ideal is to keep an oximeter at home if you have a respiratory disease since this makes it easy to monitor. If your blood oxygen is less than 95%, it is best to schedule a medical consultation to rule out the presence of a more serious disease and avoid the risks associated with low blood flow.