Joe Biden will end the COVID-19 emergency in the US on May 11

President Biden has made an important decision for the United States. The White House has announced he will end the COVID-19 emergency in the US on May 11.

According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that on May 11 he will end the two national emergencies for COVID-19, since most of the world is returning to normal life almost three years since they were declared for the first time.

The measure to end public health and national emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal response to the coronavirus, treating it as an endemic public health threat that can be handled through normal authorities of the agencies.

This comes at a time when lawmakers have already ended elements of the emergencies that kept millions of Americans covered by health insurance during the pandemic. Along with cutting off nearly all of the federal funding for COVID-19 relief, it would also remove the administration of vaccines and treatments from the direct management of the federal government.