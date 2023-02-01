Joe Biden will end the COVID-19 emergency in the US on May 11
President Biden makes an important decision. On May 11, the COVID-19 emergency will end. This will formally restructure the federal response to COVID-19.
President Biden has made an important decision for the United States. The White House has announced he will end the COVID-19 emergency in the US on May 11.
According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that on May 11 he will end the two national emergencies for COVID-19, since most of the world is returning to normal life almost three years since they were declared for the first time.
The measure to end public health and national emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal response to the coronavirus, treating it as an endemic public health threat that can be handled through normal authorities of the agencies.
This comes at a time when lawmakers have already ended elements of the emergencies that kept millions of Americans covered by health insurance during the pandemic. Along with cutting off nearly all of the federal funding for COVID-19 relief, it would also remove the administration of vaccines and treatments from the direct management of the federal government.
Biden’s announcement is included in a statement opposing resolutions to be introduced this week by House Republicans who want an immediate end to the emergency. House Republicans are also preparing to launch investigations into the federal government’s response to COVID-19.
Then-President Donald Trump first declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency on March 13, 2020. Biden has repeatedly extended the emergencies since he took office in January 2021 and they are set to expire in the coming months. The White House said the president plans to briefly extend both so that they end on May 11.
“An abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” wrote the Office of Management and Budget in a Management Policy Statement.
More than 1.1 million people in the United States have died of COVID-19 since 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number that includes about 3,700 last week. Congress has already mitigated the scope of the public health emergency that had the most direct impact on Americans, after political calls intensified to end the declaration.
For months lawmakers have refused to comply with the Biden administration’s request to allocate billions more dollars to extend the period of free vaccines and diagnostic tests for COVID-19. And the $1.7 trillion spending package passed last year and signed into law by Biden ended a rule that prohibited states from kicking some recipients off of Medicaid, a move expected to leave millions without coverage after April 1.
It is also anticipated that the costs of COVID vaccines will skyrocked once the government stops buying them. Pfizer says it will charge up to $130 per dose. Only 15% of Americans have received the bivalent booster since it began being offered last year.