Every year, about 10 million people die from high blood pressure, a disease known as the “silent killer” because many people who suffer from hypertension have no symptoms.

Knowing the symptoms of high blood pressure is the first step to start proper health monitoring and detect any significant changes in your body. Find out what they are and how to know if you might have high blood pressure!

4. Recurring headaches

Worldwide, migraine affects more than 10% of the population, which means that millions of people suffer from recurrent headaches that are not necessarily associated with hypertension. This increases the risk of missing the earliest signs that something is wrong.

When caused by a considerable increase in blood pressure, an intense headache appears on one or both sides of the head. In general, this type of pain only appears with great intensity when the pressure is at a very high level that requires immediate medical attention.