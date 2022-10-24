What are the symptoms of high blood pressure?
- Did you know that almost half of the adult population in the United States suffers from hypertension?
Every year, about 10 million people die from high blood pressure, a disease known as the “silent killer” because many people who suffer from hypertension have no symptoms.
Knowing the symptoms of high blood pressure is the first step to start proper health monitoring and detect any significant changes in your body. Find out what they are and how to know if you might have high blood pressure!
4. Recurring headaches
Worldwide, migraine affects more than 10% of the population, which means that millions of people suffer from recurrent headaches that are not necessarily associated with hypertension. This increases the risk of missing the earliest signs that something is wrong.
When caused by a considerable increase in blood pressure, an intense headache appears on one or both sides of the head. In general, this type of pain only appears with great intensity when the pressure is at a very high level that requires immediate medical attention.
3. Nosebleeds are a symptom of high blood pressure
High blood pressure is not the only cause of nosebleeds but it can be a sign that you should see a doctor to rule out an episode of hypertension that could put your life at risk.
Nosebleeds are among the symptoms of high blood pressure. This occurs because the blood vessels are under pressure, although the American Heart Association ensures that nosebleeds only occur when there is a crisis requiring hospitalization.
2. Fatigue, sleepiness or insomnia
High blood pressure also causes serious symptoms such as tiredness or sleepiness, though it can also sometimes make it harder for people to fall asleep. In either case, the symptoms are severe and have a direct impact on people’s daily lives.
Tiredness or excessive sleep is a warning sign that your body is not working as it should. If the tiredness is extreme, it can also be a sign that organs such as the kidneys are suffering due to high blood pressure.
1. Hypertension linked to tinnitus
One of the most common symptoms of high blood pressure is tinnitus, this is reported by many people with high blood pressure. If you only have this symptom, you may not have hypertension, but it is always best to rule out the disease with specific medical tests.
The presence of tinnitus, an auditory discomfort that could cause slight variations in sounds, occurs due to affected blood vessels that surround the auditory system. If you suffer from this or several symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor. It could save your life!