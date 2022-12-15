Nearly half of the adult population in the United States has high blood pressure.

A change in your diet could help regulate your blood pressure.

Some spices can actually lower blood pressure!

In recent years, statistics have yielded an alarming fact — it has been found that almost half of the US population suffers from high blood pressure, a condition that, if not detected and treated in time, can put your life at risk.

It’s vital to speak with your doctor about how to regulate your blood pressure and determine whether you need medication. However, there are some herbs and spices that can help people lower their blood pressure naturally. Find out what they are!

4. Basil

Basil is widely used herb in cooking but has medicinal properties and is used in the treatment of various diseases. It is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, capable of eliminating excess toxins and providing your body essential nutrients to function properly.

One of the benefits of the antioxidant properties and eugenol is the regulation of blood pressure. For centuries, traditional Chinese medicine has used basil to treat high blood pressure by preparing tea or chewing the leaves of this herb.