Herbs and spices to eat if you have high blood pressure
A change in your diet could help regulate your blood pressure. Some spices can actually lower blood pressure! Find out which ones!
- Nearly half of the adult population in the United States has high blood pressure.
- A change in your diet could help regulate your blood pressure.
- Some spices can actually lower blood pressure!
In recent years, statistics have yielded an alarming fact — it has been found that almost half of the US population suffers from high blood pressure, a condition that, if not detected and treated in time, can put your life at risk.
It’s vital to speak with your doctor about how to regulate your blood pressure and determine whether you need medication. However, there are some herbs and spices that can help people lower their blood pressure naturally. Find out what they are!
4. Basil
Basil is widely used herb in cooking but has medicinal properties and is used in the treatment of various diseases. It is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, capable of eliminating excess toxins and providing your body essential nutrients to function properly.
One of the benefits of the antioxidant properties and eugenol is the regulation of blood pressure. For centuries, traditional Chinese medicine has used basil to treat high blood pressure by preparing tea or chewing the leaves of this herb.
3. Cat’s claw for blood pressure
Cat’s claw is an herb derived from an Amazonian medicinal plant widely used in alternative medicine as an auxiliary supplement in the treatment of viral infections, Alzheimer’s, cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemorrhoids and hypertension, and more.
It is also recommended for high blood pressure, since it acts as a vasodilator, diuretic and anti-inflammatory — three characteristics that help regulate bodily functions and lower blood pressure. Cat’s claw should never be used without medical supervision or as a substitute for medical treatment.
2. Celery seed
Do you know the benefits of celery seed? According to various scientific studies conducted on animals, celery seed extract is an excellent ally for reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, two conditions that cause millions of deaths a year.
In one study, a dose of 75 mg daily for six weeks was found to be sufficient to lower blood pressure. This non-drug alternative could be useful for healthy individuals who want to reduce the risk of complications from things other than high blood pressure.
1. Cinnamon to lower blood pressure
The positive effects of cinnamon have been scientifically proven and is is highly beneficial for people who suffer from high blood pressure, obesity and high cholesterol. Several studies have found that cinnamon is effective in reducing the systolic and diastolic pressure in patients whose blood pressure has not been controlled with medication.
One advantage of cinnamon is that it is an affordable and versatile ingredient that can be integrated into a large number of foods and beverages, making it easy to consume the RDA, which is approximately 85-500mg. In all cases of high blood pressure, herbs and spices work as an auxiliary treatment in consultation with your doctor.