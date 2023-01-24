The Barranquillera resurfaces after her great success with Bizarrap.

Shakira is criticized for her casual look.

Shakira greets fans from her balcony: The international artist has once again positioned herself as number one in the world after the release of her singles, which have become huge hits. Her Music Sessions #53 with Bizarrap has eclipsed Te Felicito and Monotonía. In recent days, the 45-year-old from Barranquilla has been receiving hundreds of fans outside her home and they have even brought her Mariachi bands to celebrate her success. However, the leaked images of the artist waving have sparked harsh criticism for her appearance, which many describe as "sloppy". Shakira greets her fans from the balcony: She can be seen after her success with Bizarrap After striking a low blow to her ex, soccer player Gerard Piqué, with the release of her single with Bizarrap, Shakira was photographed chatting with fans from her balcony. Shakira seemed happy that her fans were so supportive. The Loba singer was wearing a white sweatshirt bearing the phrase "Women don't cry, women monetize", which has become an iconic phrase.

The singer showed off a casual look Artists do not always look like we see them on television, magazines and record covers. Like any other Sunday, the Barranquillera was not at all dressed up — she even wore her hair loose, covered by a cap and the images immediately sparked criticism. "You don't see a happy face." "She looks destroyed and full of pain." "With the money she earns, she should take better care of her hair." "I thought it was Clara Chia, her hair looks the same," some people commented on Despierta América's and El Gordo y la Flaca's Instagram. However, the Colombian singer continues to receive support from her fans: "Her humility is impressive, she is an artist of great renown and category." "Always so humble and simple." "Our beautiful Shakira." "In her native Barranquilla she makes the same, she goes out on the balcony to greet those who come to see her."

Music Sessions #53 is number one on all music charts Colombian star Shakira topped charts this week on YouTube songs with the song BZRP Music Sessions #53 that she recorded in the studio of Argentine producer Bizarrap. Agencia EFE indicated that the single, which is aimed at her ex, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, also reached second place among the best songs in the United States. The official video had more than 54.3 million views in the first 24 hours after its publication on January 11.

Shakira teaches Gerard Piqué with her new song Shakira, who was with Pique for over a decade and has two children with him, threw darts at the former FC Barcelona player and his new partner, with lines like: I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you and I only make music, sorry if I reach you. Bizarrap's previous single with Spanish artist Quevedo, BZRP Music Sessions #52, remains at number 26 worldwide, while Shakira's collaboration with Ozuna, Monotonía, continues in 69th place. The regional Mexican group, Frontera y Fuerza Regida, conquered the United States with Bebe Dame, and the video for this song remains in first place for the second consecutive week, EFE reported.