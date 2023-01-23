Gerard Piqué is caught with another woman.

The Spaniard was living like a single man in Paris.

Did he cheat on Clara Chía?

In recent weeks, the conflict between singer Shakira and former soccer player Gerard Piqué has gone viral due to their breakup provoked by the Spaniard’s infidelity with 23-year-old Clara Chía, who is now his girlfriend After announcing their breakup, the former FC Barcelona defender went public with his new relationship.

Then the Colombian singer sparked more controversy a few days ago when she released her new song with Bizarrap, Music Sessions #53, which she used to send clear hints to her ex and his new lover. You traded a Rolex for a Casio and a Ferrari for a Twingo are some of the lyrics of Shakira’s song.

Gerard Piqué is seen with Irina Shayk

Now there are rumors that Piqué has cheated on his new 23-year-old girlfriend, since the Spaniard was captured by the media in Paris, the “City of Love”, in the company of another woman. It was definitely not his ex Shakira, is this another infidelity?

The former soccer player was with, none other than, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex, model Irina Shayk. They posed together for the paparazzi who discovered them at an NBA game. They both enjoyed the basketball game.