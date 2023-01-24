Video of Piqué’s mother mistreating Shakira.

Piqué and his mother are harshly criticized. Video of Shakira's ex-mother-in-law mistreating her. In the last few hours, a video has been leaked that has caused great anger among Shakira's faithful fans. The video not only shows that Piqué was the one "in charge" in their relationship, but we can also see that Shakira did not have a very good relationship with the soccer player's mother. The video was leaked on social media and immediately grabbed headlines. Piqué's mother has been labeled the real 'villain' in the story. It demonstrates the psychological abuse that the Barranquillera endured during their 12-year relationship. Video of Shakira's ex-mother-in-law video mistreating her In the video, which was taken a few years ago, we can see Montserrat Bernabeu and Gerard Piqué with Shakira, supposedly at an awards ceremony where they recognized the singer's ex. The video is clear and you can see how Piqué's mother grabs her face and signals for her to keep quiet. There is speculation that this happened the same day that Shakira was wearing a dress without a bra, which may have annoyed Gerard and her ex-mother-in-law. It should be noted that in the video, Shakira's ex does not defend her, he only watches what happens, which angered viewers.

Why Shakira's ex-mother-in-law would have reacted in this way Supposedly, the Empire singer was told to put on a jacket to avoid showing too much. Another video that also went viral a few days ago, is from the same day where Shakira hugs Piqué and he doesn't hug her back. The Spanish soccer player's attitude angered internet users who said that Shakira was not valued and neither the FC Barcelona representative nor her family treated her well. "This evil being always gave me a bad feeling. Poor @Shakira, Good thing you opened your eyes," said a user who shared the video on Twitter.

What do people say on Twitter? Although some tried to justify her actions, many others explained what was supposedly going on: "That scene is when it happened because she was not wearing a bra and Piqué was annoyed that she was dancing provocatively or with men. Shak said as much in an interview. That's why the mother-in-law makes her put on her jacket and she looks so upset," said one user. "Shakira was smart to have gotten out of that relationship in which it is made clear that she lost more. Now without that guy as an anvil in her personal and professional life, I'm sure she will shine brighter than ever." "She put her hand on her mouth?, how dare she? I don't understand how Shakira didn't run away from those people before." "Piqué's problem is that he is 200% narcissistic and commonly this problem is caused by the one who causes it from childhood is the overvaluation of the mother towards her son." "And the look, now we see where so much arrogance of the son comes from!" people commented on Twitter.

Shakira's revenge Now that the famous singer has vowed to "never again" suffer this type of abuse and say goodbye to Piqué forever, Shakira lashed out at the footballer, his family and even her ex-mother-in-law in her recent song with Bizarrap. In it, she sings: You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt, emphasizing that Gerard Piqué sent his parents to live next to the mansion where Shakira currently lives with her children. On the other hand, let's remember that a few weeks ago, Shakira placed a witch on her balcony that pointed directly at the house of her ex-in-laws. According to infobae, Piqué was asked about this but declined to answer.