Videos that illustrate Shakira and Miley Cyrus were in toxic relationships

Shakira's relationship turned toxic at some point. Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth also had a toxic relationship. These videos are examples.
Shakira and Piqué’s relationship seemed to be going well up to a certain point, however, it’s become known that the ex-soccer player was unfaithful to the Colombian singer. In the same way, Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who were married for eight months, had a similar experience and there are videos that show both couples’ toxic relationships.
Although the photos shared on social media by both stars made it seem like they were happy, the reality is that Shakira and Miley weren’t always treated well by their partners.
Shakira and Miley Cyrus were in toxic relationships
In the first video on YouTube, Shakira makes a heart gesture with her hands to Piqué and the Colombian singer looks happy to be spending time with him. However, moments later, Shakira’s face changed completely.
This is because the ex-soccer player makes a gesture urging Shakira to “calm down” or stop doing what she is doing. She puts her hands on her hair and her expression becomes sad and angry.
Video showing Miley Cyrus’ toxic relationship
The other video shows actor Liam Hemsworth being toxic with Miley Cyrus. It happened on the red carpet for the Avengers: Endgame premiere, a film starring Hemsworth.
In the video, a charismatic Miley Cyrus is seen playing around with Liam and sticking her tongue out at him, in her characteristically exuberant way. However, the actor did not take this well at all and said: “Can you please behave?” The singer’s face falls.
Shakira and Piqué’s toxic relationship
Shakira and Piqué met in 2010, months before the World Cup in South Africa. At that time, the Colombian singer’s Waka Waka was a huge hit, while Piqué was one of the star soccer players in the Spanish Selection.
Shakira and Piqué met in 2010, months before the World Cup in South Africa. At that time, the Colombian singer's Waka Waka was a huge hit, while Piqué was one of the star soccer players in the Spanish Selection.

The relationship lasted 12 years and they officially broke up in June 2022 after the former soccer player was unfaithful to Shakira with his 23-year-old employee, Clara Chía. On January 11 of this year, Shakira released a single with Bizarrap attacking Piqué and his new partner.
Liam and Miley’s marriage lasted only 8 months
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got engaged in 2018 and were married in a private ceremony in Australia attended only by family. What seemed rosy ended up becoming a toxic relathionship.
In addition to the many videos where Liam appears to disapprove of his partner’s behavior, Miley declared to many media outlets that her marriage to Chris Hemsworth’s brother was a “complete disaster”. Filed Under: shakira miley cyrus toxic relationships