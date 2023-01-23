Videos that illustrate Shakira and Miley Cyrus were in toxic relationships

Shakira’s relationship turned toxic at some point.

Miley Cyrus with Liam Hemsworth also had a toxic relationship.

These videos show the cracks in their partnerships.

Shakira and Piqué’s relationship seemed to be going well up to a certain point, however, it’s become known that the ex-soccer player was unfaithful to the Colombian singer. In the same way, Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who were married for eight months, had a similar experience and there are videos that show both couples’ toxic relationships.

Although the photos shared on social media by both stars made it seem like they were happy, the reality is that Shakira and Miley weren’t always treated well by their partners.

Shakira and Miley Cyrus were in toxic relationships

In the first video on YouTube, Shakira makes a heart gesture with her hands to Piqué and the Colombian singer looks happy to be spending time with him. However, moments later, Shakira’s face changed completely.

This is because the ex-soccer player makes a gesture urging Shakira to “calm down” or stop doing what she is doing. She puts her hands on her hair and her expression becomes sad and angry.