Have Clara Chía and Piqué broken up?

Rumors are swirling in the midst of controversy.

It appears Shakira’s new song may have achieved her goal.

Did Clara Chía and Piqué break up? In recent days, people can’t stop talking about the Colombian singer’s ex-husband and his new girlfriend after Shakira called them out in her new song. Did Shakira actually manage to break them up? It’s rumored that Clara Chía is no longer living with Piqué.

According to El Español Clara Chía made a drastic decision after BZRP Music Sessions #53 , her new song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. The explosive lyrics have taken over social media and everyone wants to know how Clara Chía and Piqué are reacting.

Is Clara Chía still living with Piqué since Shakira’s new song came out?

He has the name of a good person, clearly it’s not what it sounds like. I’m too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you. I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I’m worth two of 22. with lines like these Shakira sent her forceful message to Piqué and his girlfriend in her new song.

Her very direct message to former soccer player, Gerard Piqué , as well as for his new love, Clara Chía, has generated millions of reactions — a situation that may have put the new romance in check.