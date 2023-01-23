The Reggaeton singer broke his silence on social media.

It all started when his brother was arrested in Bolivia.

Don Omar canceled two concerts due to a misunderstanding about a private plane.

After the controversy hanging over Don Omar these days, the reggaeton singer finally breaks his silence and takes to social media to address the arrest warrant that was issued against him.

The whole scandal began when Don Omar canceled one of his concerts in La Paz, Bolivia. Then the authorities of that country decided to arrest his brother, who is also the artist’s representative, and a large part of the event’s production staff for alleged fraud.

Don Omar finally breaks his silence on social media

On his official Instagram account, the Puerto Rican singer shared a screenshot of a tweet he posted, where he congratulates Bolivian authorities for doing their job well, also implying that he never went to prison .

“Grateful to the Bolivian authorities and their excellent performance in the search for the truth. We have always been and continue to enjoy freedom,” writes Don Oma. In the tweet, he also tagged the duo Zion and Lennox, which also had a concert in that country.