JLo wears a ‘naked’ dress to the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere
JLo stunned in a sheer, nude dress with a yellow bow. She wore to the premiere of Shotgun Wedding. The embellished Valentino gown was a showstopper.
- JLo stunned in a sheer, nude dress with a yellow bow.
- She wore to the premiere of Shotgun Wedding.
- The embellished Valentino gown was a showstopper.
Jennifer López is always surprising her fans. This time she wore a naked dress on the red carpet. The gown featured a sheer, embellished overlay with a yellow bow at her waist.
The actress and her stunning dress appeared at the premiere for her new film, Shotgun Wedding in Hollywood.
Jennifer López wears a naked Valentino gown to her premiere
To celebrate the world premiere of the romantic action comedy film Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez brought the heavy artillery in a sheer haute couture dress.
In addition to JLo’s beauty, the dress had a pop of color in the form of a big yellow bow at her waist.
JLo’s gorgeous sheer gown
According to Vogue, Jennifer López’s spectacular gown is part of Valentino’s Autumn-Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.
In addition to the expensive and luxurious dress, JLo complemented the outfit with diamond earrings, bracelets, nude heels and a yellow velvet clutch. Yellow is definitely her color!
JLo’s new movie
Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer López and Josh Duhamel and it was released on Prime Video.
The tells the story of a couple who is afraid of commitment but decides to get married. However, it becomes an action film when the stars are taken hostage in the middle of the wedding.
Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck recently had their second wedding, where they reaffirmed their commitment to each other in a private celebration at one of Affleck’s properties.
However, why JLo appeared solo on the red carpet remains unknown. Despite that, all eyes and the cameras were riveted to her amazing gown.