JLo wears a ‘naked’ dress to the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer López is always surprising her fans. This time she wore a naked dress on the red carpet. The gown featured a sheer, embellished overlay with a yellow bow at her waist.

To celebrate the world premiere of the romantic action comedy film Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez brought the heavy artillery in a sheer haute couture dress.

