Shakira speaks after releasing her new song with Bizarrap.

The Colombian singer was criticized for the lyrics of her song.

What did Shakira say?

On Wednesday, January 11, Shakira and Bizarrap released their long-awaited collaboration called Music Sessions, Vol. 53 and the entire internet went crazy over the explosive lyrics. It is clear that the Colombian singer was referencing her ex and his new girlfriend.

Shakira was criticized for the song’s lyrics and now she has come out to face the public and defend herself against the negative comments. Shakira wasn’t going to remain silent after the tremendous success of this new collaboration with the renowned DJ.

Is she on fire?

“Sorry that I splashed you.” “Clearly she’s the same as you.” These are some lines from Shakira’s new collaboration with DJ Bizarrap. Internet users began to criticize the Colombian singer and said she’s bitter, but her faithful fans did not hesitate to defend her.

Shakira is being criticized for directly attacking Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia. Some are saying she's not being enough of a feminist by acting like a scorned woman but she has already come out to defend herself and silence all the people going after her online.