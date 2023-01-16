Shakira breaks her silence after releasing new song about Piqué and Clara Chia
Shakira speaks after releasing her new song with Bizarrap. The Colombian singer was criticized for the lyrics of her song. What did Shakira say?
- Shakira speaks after releasing her new song with Bizarrap.
- The Colombian singer was criticized for the lyrics of her song.
- What did Shakira say?
On Wednesday, January 11, Shakira and Bizarrap released their long-awaited collaboration called Music Sessions, Vol. 53 and the entire internet went crazy over the explosive lyrics. It is clear that the Colombian singer was referencing her ex and his new girlfriend.
Shakira was criticized for the song’s lyrics and now she has come out to face the public and defend herself against the negative comments. Shakira wasn’t going to remain silent after the tremendous success of this new collaboration with the renowned DJ.
Is she on fire?
“Sorry that I splashed you.” “Clearly she’s the same as you.” These are some lines from Shakira’s new collaboration with DJ Bizarrap. Internet users began to criticize the Colombian singer and said she’s bitter, but her faithful fans did not hesitate to defend her.
Shakira is being criticized for directly attacking Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia. Some are saying she’s not being enough of a feminist by acting like a scorned woman but she has already come out to defend herself and silence all the people going after her online. FILED UNDER: Shakira speaks about new song
What did Shakira say?
Although the artist did not speak directly about the song, she responded to an editorial by Erika Fontalvo of El Heraldo in Barranquilla, Colombia. She shared an Instagram story to explain herself.
The journalist says that “revenge is a dish best served cold”, especially when it has to do with a broken heart. “With what moral authority or intellectual superiority do 21st century inquisitors dare to tell a full-fledged woman that she has been betrayed?”
Shakira manages her emotions very well
“Who knows for how long, how she has to manage her emotions or what must she do to overcome her suffering in private without affecting those who had no compassion or pity on her.” Fontalvo says.
Erika Fontalvo indicated that only a few hours were enough for Shakira’s powerful feminist manifesto embodied in a song with no name, to rise as an unprecedented social phenomenon that surpassed its musical dimension in itself.
People should not criticize Shakira
Fontalvo says that judging the Monotonía singer, as some did after listening to the song, appealing to speeches that lack eloquence in which she is accused of objectifying herself and her ex-husband’s new partner, Clara Chía, is an irrelevant double standard.
“Although they have every right to do so, it seems that the artist’s detractors have never felt the savage desolation of heartbreak first-hand, nor have they experienced the need to express it with poetic cruelty,” said the journalist.