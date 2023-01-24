Karol G shares a photo of herself on the toilet (PHOTOS)

The Colombian singer posed with her panties down!

Karol G is criticized for her toilet photo.

Her controversial breakup with Anuel AA. Karol G toilet photo. Everyone has been talking about Colombian singers recently, since January surprised us with several controversies and the month is not over yet. Now Karol G is scandalizing the entire internet. The Colombian singer-songwriter is known for popular songs such as Mami, Gatúbela, Provenza and Don’t Be Shy. But now, Karol decided to get attention by sharing a photo of herself using the bathroom. Karol G shares a photo on the toilet Karol is used to grabbing everyone’s attention by posing in very little clothing and she doesn’t care what people say about her. However a recent Instagram post caught everyone’s attention due to how controversial and explicit it was. The 31-year-old Colombian singer decided to post a series of photos on Instagram where she is sitting on the toilet with her panties down and doing her ‘business’. Karol thought it was a good idea to show the world what she looks like when she pees. Filed Under: Karol G toilet photo

She is harshly criticized for her controversial photo In the photograph, Karol G has her hair in two pigtails and is wearing what appears to be a black dress while sitting on the toilet. However, she didn’t get a very good response. La Lengua Te Ve shared the photos of the Colombian singer on Instagram and netizens didn’t hesitate to criticize her: “What can be said? This is what the young and not so young idolize.” “She’s desperate.” “This is the worst, what a vulgar type.” “Unpleasant, they should give people something to talk about for their talent not because of their stupidity.” “She should get into pornography now, it would look good on her.” “What they have to do when there’s not much talent.” Filed Under: Karol G toilet photo

Karol G’s controversial relationship with Anuel ‘AA’ Karol is also known for her relationship with reggaeton singer Anuel AA. They dated for several years and they even recorded several songs together that became quite popular, however, the relationship didn’t end on the best terms. The Colombian singer dedicated several songs to her ex, who is currently married and expecting a baby with his wife, singer Yailin, ‘The Most Viral’. This generated massive hatred for the Puerto Rican rapper among Karol’s fans, as many claim that he cheated on her, although no one has confirmed this. Filed Under: Karol G toilet photo

Chiquis and Karol G’s surprising meeting Last year, Chiquis Rivera attended Karol G’s concert and both artists had a fantastic time. They both really enjoyed the event and met backstage. Jenni’s daughter took the opportunity to send a message to ‘La Bichota’. Apparently, the singers took advantage of the moment to have a talk and take pictures together. It should be noted that both are living fame to its fullest, although they have very different styles. This was the first time the two stars met in person.