BZRP Music Session #53 continues to spark all kinds of opinions.

TV host and writer Jaime Bayly says that Shakira’s song is “vulgar”.

“There are a lot of good and beautiful people in the world who can’t wear a Rolex and they’re not worth less,” he said. Shortly after the release of the song that Shakira “dedicated” to her ex, and father of her children, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, people began reacting online. One of them was television host and writer Jaime Bayly, who did not hesitate to say on his Mega TV program that the song is “vulgar”. In a video that is available on El Observador’s official YouTube channel the journalist, originally from Peru but a naturalized American living in Miami, Florida, said that the Te felicito and Monotonía singer had released “a fierce and vengeful song”. “For me, she’s a goddess, of incalculable talent,” he said. Jaime Bayly says that Shakira has an open wound After saying that the lyrics Shakira’s song about Piqué are very raw, Jaimer Bayly said that the singer still has open wounds: “So, we see the woman and the artist and the mother still bleeding and trying to heal through unbridled, unleashed, uncensored, raw artistic expression…” Before continuing, the television host wanted to make it clear that he had to be frank, setting aside the fact that he is friends with the Colombian singer and even visited her home when she was living in South America: “What I see as good about the song, and later I will say what I see as bad, is that at least Shakira who is hurt, who is bleeding, who has been humiliated, she’s angry, she expresses herself and by expressing herself she begins to heal.” (Filed as: Shakira Jaime Bayly)

“It seems to me that the lyrics are vulgar” With his unique style, Jaime Bayly commented that, from an artistic point of view, the lyrics of the song that Shakira “dedicated” to Piqué are neither elegant nor refined. On the contrary, it seems to him that the song is “vulgar”. “I have to say it, if they had asked me for advice, I would have said: ‘Not so soon, not yet, not with the blood so hot, not with the wound so open, don’t insult him so much, don’t call him a cat, novice, you’re not up to my standards.'” “After all, the scandal will pass and he will continue to be the father of her two children. So, not because Piqué has fallen in love with another woman, that necessarily makes him a disgusting and despicable subject that we have to hate and I don’t want to meet him or defend him, I will always be on Shakira’s side,” said the TV host. (Filed Under: Shakira Jaime Bayly)

“It seems to me that this song is dotted with a certain vindictive vulgarity” In another part of the video, Jaime Bayly presented the idea that the lyrics of Shakira’s song, although it is said that the person who wrote it was Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap, is dotted with “a certain vengeful vulgarity “. “I think it’s a song that 10 or 20 years from now will not withstand the acid test of time well.” “The lyrics are actually a woman with a semi-automatic rifle shooting at close range, in cold blood, against her ex… However, I believe that women do cry (alluding to the phrase, ‘Women don’t cry, women make money’) and in these times men cry even more and I think that crying is not an indignity,” commented the writer. (Filed as: Shakira Jaime Bayly)

Jaime Bayly criticizes particular lines from Shakira’s song It should be noted that at certain times the song lyrics were shown and when the Rolex-Casio / Ferrari-Twingo part came out, the television host expressed his feelings: “I don’t think Shakira looks good saying: ‘I’m a Ferrari’ and she doesn’t look good saying: ‘The other one is a vulgar, utilitarian car, for poor people, an old junk, a monstrosity.’” “The phrase, ‘You traded a Rolex for a Casio,’ doesn’t work either. There are a lot of good and beautiful people in the world who can’t wear a Rolex and that doesn’t mean they’re worth less… You shouldn’t attack ‘the other’ either (referring to Clara Chía), I understand that you hate her, but you shouldn’t lower her like this, saying: ‘She’s a cheap Casio, she’s a utility Twingo,’” he concluded. CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE