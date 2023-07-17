Are you looking to lose weight? Learn what habits to avoid.

It’s not just about cutting calories.

Learn about the 5 most common mistakes when dieting.

These are the most common mistakes when dieting! If you’re looking to lose weight, surely you know that cutting calories is one of the main ways to achieve your goal. Whether it’s for looks or health, losing weight requires discipline.

In addition to cutting calories, it is important to avoid certain habits that could significantly derail you. From physiological to psychological factors, this is what experts recommend you avoid.

5. Most common mistakes when dieting: Not drinking enough water

One of the most common mistakes when dieting or starting a new eating plan is neglecting to drink enough water. Everyone’s needs are different based on a variety of factors, but staying hydrated is essential for radiant skin, a faster metabolism and to help you feel fuller longer.

Drinking water is, in addition to being healthy, a key to appetite control and nutrient absorption. Hydration also supports kidney function and raises energy levels, which helps you work out harder.