5 most common causes of emergency room visits during the summer

Every year millions visit emergency rooms in the summer.

Accidents increase at this time of year.

Find out the most common reasons to visit the emergency room in the summer!

These are the main causes of emergency room visits in the summer! It does not matter if you stay at home or go on a vacation, the reality is that, statistically, there are more emergencies in the summer.

There are several reasons for this, including hotter temperatures and more exposure to elements such as water, sun and wind. Home accidents also increase because people are doing more different activities. Find out five of the most common reasons to visit the ER in the summer so you can stay safe!

5. Causes of emergency room visits in the summer: Water incidents

Between 2017 and 2019, there were approximately 390 drowning deaths in the US, according to the CPSC. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

The CDC also reports that for every child under the age of 18 who dies from drowning another seven receive emergency medical treatment for water accidents. Of the total number of incidents, 40% require a long hospitalization, since patients are at risk of suffering severe brain injuries caused by lack of oxygen.