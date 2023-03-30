4 plant-based foods to replace egg protein
Protein deficiency is a concern among people eating a plant-based diet. Find out which foods can replace eggs and provide protein.
- At least 7% of adults in the United States are vegetarian.
- Protein deficiency is a concern among people eating a plant-based diet.
- Find out which foods have more protein than eggs.
Thinking of becoming a vegetarian? Find out what foods replace egg protein! In the United States, a recent survey revealed that at least 7% of adults consider themselves vegetarian, which means that they do not consume food derived from animals, including meat and eggs.
One of the main concerns among people who want to adopt a plant-based diet is protein deficiency, causing muscle and bone density loss. The good news is that there are protein-rich options to replace foods like eggs. These four belong in your pantry!
4. Foods that replace egg protein: Tofu
Tofu is a soy-rich food that is eaten by many people on a vegan or vegetarian diet. Furthermore, it is rich in nutrients such as calcium and iron, and it’s low-cal at 76 kCal per 100 grams.
Tofu is a good choice to replace egg protein, since a 100-gram portion provides around 8.7 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbohydrates, 0.3 grams of sugars, and less than 80 calories per portion.
3. Quinoa
When it comes to choosing foods rich in protein, vegetarians cannot forget to include quinoa in their daily diet. This grain is rich in protein, fiber and water. Quinoa’s nutritional value makes it a pantry staple for vegans and vegetarians.
Quinoa is ideal to replace meat and eggs. A 100-gram cooked portion of quinoa has fewer than 200 calories, 4.4 grams of protein, 21.3 grams of carbohydrates, 2.8 grams of fiber, and 1.9 grams of fat.
2. Nuts and seeds
Foods like chia seeds, hemp seeds, peanuts, and almonds are staples for a plant-based diet. Their nutritional properties make them an excellent option to replace egg protein. For example, a half cup serving of almonds provides more than 16 grams of protein.
Peanuts contain more than 20 grams of protein per half cup, and peanut butter is delicious on sandwiches and desserts! Peanuts are also rich in fiber and low in sugar.
1. Peas can replace egg protein
Believe it or not, peas are an excellent replacement for egg protein. Did you know that 100 grams of these vegetables contain 5 grams of protein, 0.4 grams of fat, and 5 grams of fiber? This is a great plant-based substitute for egg protein!
Most of the vegetarian options on this list are rich in vitamins and minerals, which allow you to eat a balanced diet without having to consume animal products. Remember everyone is different and it’s a good idea to consult your doctor or a nutritionist before going vegetarian.