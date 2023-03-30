At least 7% of adults in the United States are vegetarian.

Protein deficiency is a concern among people eating a plant-based diet.

Find out which foods have more protein than eggs.

Thinking of becoming a vegetarian? Find out what foods replace egg protein! In the United States, a recent survey revealed that at least 7% of adults consider themselves vegetarian, which means that they do not consume food derived from animals, including meat and eggs.

One of the main concerns among people who want to adopt a plant-based diet is protein deficiency, causing muscle and bone density loss. The good news is that there are protein-rich options to replace foods like eggs. These four belong in your pantry!

4. Foods that replace egg protein: Tofu

Tofu is a soy-rich food that is eaten by many people on a vegan or vegetarian diet. Furthermore, it is rich in nutrients such as calcium and iron, and it’s low-cal at 76 kCal per 100 grams.

Tofu is a good choice to replace egg protein, since a 100-gram portion provides around 8.7 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbohydrates, 0.3 grams of sugars, and less than 80 calories per portion.