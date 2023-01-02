7 simple strategies to boost your metabolism

Here are 7 ways to boost your metabolism at any age.

Your metabolism begins to slow down after 40.

This makes it harder to turn calories into energy. Learn the best ways to boost your metabolism! This concept refers to all processes that use or convert calories into energy in your body, including breathing, blood circulation, and digestion of food and nutrients. Over time, metabolism or basal metabolic rate, that is, the speed with which the body ‘burns’ calories begins to decrease by around 3% each year, according to NBC News. However, it is not until the age of 40 that these changes are noticeable. It is possible to implement certain strategies to counter the effects of a slowing metabolism. Learn the best ways to boost your metabolism! 7. Strategies to boost metabolism: Eat more protein Among the most effective strategies to stimulate the metabolism is increasing your consumption of foods that are rich in protein, since it has been shown that when at least a third of your calories come from protein, your metabolism burns up to 100 extra calories per day. Eating foods like meat, fish, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and eggs help boost metabolism because the body uses more energy to digest them. With this, you could be burning even more than 100 extra calories a day. Not bad for keeping the weight off!

6. Exercise regularly Everyone has a different metabolism. This means that for some it is easier to lose weight or maintain a set weight, but those who wish to make an extra effort to stimulate their metabolism, will almost always have to change some habits, including physical activity. In general, experts stress that one of the bet strategies to stimulate the metabolism are cardiovascular exercises, such as taking light walks, running or swimming. These activities burn calories and can even reduce your appetite.

5. Get enough sleep One of the most effective strategies to boost your metabolism, and either lose weight or maintain it, is to get at least six hours of sleep a night since it has been found that sleeping less than five hours each night alters the levels of leptin and ghrelin, two hormones that influence how you eat. Leptin is the hormone that allows you to achieve and maintain a feeling of satiety for longer. People who don’t get enough sleep also have higher levels of ghrelin, which leads to a bigger appetite and, consequently, eating more.

4. Eat spicy foods In recent years, several scientific studies have been able to infer that the regular consumption of spices such as cumin, cinnamon, peppers and turmeric is an effective ally in maintaining the metabolic rate in healthy adults. These spices are believed to help boost metabolism, helping to burn calories while also reducing appetite. Even ingredients like turmeric could be helpful in reducing body fat percentage.

3. Top 3 of the best ways to boost your metabolism: Drink coffee or tea One of the top three best ways to stimulate your metabolism is to drink coffee or tea. A Mayo Clinic study found that regular coffee consumption helps burn calories and make your metabolism work more efficiently, although its impact is mainly in reducing the feeling of fatigue. This means that coffee and tea alone do not have the ability to influence calorie burning, but they do help you to engage in more physical activity without feeling extreme fatigue. This in turn, can help you lose weight.

2. Hydrate When talking about maintaining a healthy diet and stimulating your metabolism, you can forget about staying hydrated, since water consumption increases your metabolic rate by up to 25% within one hour of ingesting it. Thus, you can stimulate your metabolism by consuming several glasses of water a day and eating foods with a high water and fiber content. This will also make you feel fuller.

1. Don’t skip breakfast Start your day with a nutritious breakfast, rich in protein, grains and fruits and you will see how your body begins to work better. One of the benefits of breakfast is that it signals to your body that it will have enough calories to burn for the day. Skipping breakfast from time to time may not affect your weight, but it will make you feel hungrier and could lead you to eat more later.