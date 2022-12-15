The 4 best medicines to relieve flu symptoms
In milder cases, flu symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medicines. Find out the best options according to your symptoms!
- In 2022, 8.7 million cases of influenza have been reported.
- In milder cases, symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medications.
- Find out the best options according to your symptoms!
These are the best flu medicines! If you, like 8.7 million people in the United States, have suffered from the flu this season, chances are your symptoms have sent you to the pharmacy in search of medicine to relieve them.
In some cases, the flu does not warrant an urgent visit to the doctor. When that’s the case, pharmacies have many OTC medications for relieving the common flu symptoms so you can get on with your life. Find out what they are!
4. Tylenol
Tylenol is made up of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and phenylephrine, three components that can be used temporarily to relieve the most common symptoms of the common cold. It is important to follow the instructions for use according to your age.
Tylenol is a non-aspirin pain reliever that can be purchased without a prescription, and it is used to relieve mild to moderate symptoms such as headache, muscle aches, sore throat and,, reduce fever.
3. Motrin for the flu
Another medication you can buy without a prescription is Motrin. This drug is classified as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that contains ibuprofen, which is used to relieve fever and different types of pain.
Thanks to ibuprofen, Motrin can considerably reduce the intensity of fever and symptoms such as muscle aches, since it affects the production of prostaglandin, a substance known to reduce inflammation. For flu symptoms, Motrin also helps relieve mild headaches.
2. Benadryl
Benadryl is undoubtedly one of the best over-the-counter flu medications. It contains diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that is generally used to reduce discomfort related to allergies and the common cold.
Benadryl can temporarily ease discomfort such as irritated eyes and runny nose, fever, and a sore or itchy throat. It also helps you sleep.
1. Claritin helps with the flu
Claritin is a medication that contains loratadine, an effective treatment for allergies, itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing. This antihistamine comes in 10 mg tablets that are administered orally to treat these flu symptoms.
To avoid complications, you should consult a doctor if your symptoms worsen or don’t go away in a few days.