In 2022, 8.7 million cases of influenza have been reported.

In milder cases, symptoms can be treated with over-the-counter medications.

These are the best flu medicines! If you, like 8.7 million people in the United States, have suffered from the flu this season, chances are your symptoms have sent you to the pharmacy in search of medicine to relieve them.

In some cases, the flu does not warrant an urgent visit to the doctor. When that’s the case, pharmacies have many OTC medications for relieving the common flu symptoms so you can get on with your life. Find out what they are!

4. Tylenol

Tylenol is made up of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and phenylephrine, three components that can be used temporarily to relieve the most common symptoms of the common cold. It is important to follow the instructions for use according to your age.

Tylenol is a non-aspirin pain reliever that can be purchased without a prescription, and it is used to relieve mild to moderate symptoms such as headache, muscle aches, sore throat and,, reduce fever.