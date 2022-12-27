How to lose weight and keep it off: Follow these 6 tips!

Every year, more than 45 million people in the US go on a diet.

The weight loss industry rakes in $33 billion per year.

Find out how to lose weight and keep it off! Learn how to lose weight and keep it off. Each year, more than 45 million people in the United States go on a diet. For some, adopting new habits is crucial not only to lose those extra pounds, but also to improve their quality of life through better nutrition and physical activity. According to statistics, 80% of people who manage to lose weight will regain at least a percentage of it within a year. However, there are some tips to avoid packing on the pounds again. Learn how to lose weight and keep it off! 6. Exercise is the best way to lose weight and keep it off One of the best tips for losing weight and keeping it off is to make a change in your exercise habits. The ideal is to get at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic physical activity per week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is because scientific evidence has continually shown that people who engage in moderate to vigorous exercise have a better chance of maintaining their weight over time and preventing the dreaded “rebound” after going off a strict diet.

5. Drink water Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? Don’t forget to hydrate! The science is pretty straightforward about this. Drinking enough water will help your body holistically, helping you not only lose a few pounds, but also help you maintain your ideal weight for longer. This is because good hydration has the potential to control your appetite, giving you a greater feeling of satiety throughout the day. In addition, it can improve your metabolism and give you the necessary energy to carry out your physical activities efficiently.

4. Don’t skip breakfast Losing weight and keeping it off requires a great effort. Many people have a bad habit of skipping breakfast, either because of the morning rush or because they don’t have much of an appetite at that time of day. This makes it likelier that you will eat more throughout the day. It has been shown that a breakfast, rich in protein and healthy fats, is crucial to reduce the feeling of hunger and avoid cravings for foods high in sugars and saturated fats that, in the long run, contribute to weight gain.

3. Read food labels Limiting calories is only one part of the weight-loss process. The next step is to have a better understanding of the type of food you are consuming on a daily basis, this way you will have more control over the quality, ingredients and calories you eat. Reading food labels will help you understand what you are eating so you can manage your sugar, salt and fat intake. According to science, learning to read labels is a key factor in both losing weight and maintaining the results of a diet.

2. Avoid fast food To lose weight and keep it off, you need to limit the amount of fast food you eat on a daily basis. This is usually prepared with a large number of saturated fats, sodium, refined flours, oils and additives with a high caloric content that, in the long term, cause weight gain. It is not about eliminating fast food completely, instead make it a special treat. In general, try to incorporate healthier options such as fruits, vegetables, proteins, and complex carbohydrates into your diet. With exercise and eating foods rich in protein and healthy fats, it will be easier to achieve a balanced diet and, consequently, lose weight.

1. Eat fruits and vegetables every day Various scientific studies have found that eating foods that are rich in fiber helps with weight loss can help manage blood pressure and blood glucose levels. Try to integrate more fruits and vegetables with high fiber content into your diet. Some popular options are: apples, carrots, bananas, cauliflower, pears, broccoli, eggplant, and beets. Remember to consult with nutritionist to determine the best way to lose weight without regaining it based on your specific needs such as your height, lifestyle, goals and weight.