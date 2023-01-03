These are the 6 best foods to burn belly fat

These 6 foods will help you lose belly fat.

They are low-calorie foods.

Combine a healthy diet with regular exercise.

The holiday season is known for being a time when people eat too much and it is quite difficult not to be tempted by Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner and New Year’s Eve snacks. So for the New Year, here are six foods that will help you burn belly fat.

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight and start exercising to get your body back in shape. However, holiday eating can make it difficult to achieve this goal. According to Mejor con Salud, these foods will help you start 2023 on the right foot.

Foods that give you energy and are low in calories

Apple: This fruit is ideal to start your day at 100%. Although apples are a low-calorie food, they also can give you energy throughout the day. In addition to containing nutrients such as vitamin C, flavonoids and beta-carotene that will help you get rid of that gut.

Banana: Bananas have between 75 to 130 calories and are a very versatile fruit, since they can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack. They contain a good amount of potassium, calcium, magnesium and vitamins that will give you energy, which helps to burn belly fat.