Zetomipzomib: A promising treatment for Lupus
Zetomipzomib is a promising new alternative for treating Lupus. It has shown positive results in people with lupus nephritis.
Because of this, scientists already have plans for more studies to test it more thoroughly. They are hoping it will help alleviate suffering for those with this disease that has no cure.
WHAT ARE BENEFITS OF ZETOMIPZOMIB?
It was recently reported that this medication showed that it is effective and highly safe and well-tolerated. It caused reductions in proteinuria and improvements were seen in different biomarkers of systemic lupus erythematosus for patients with lupus nephritis.
This is good news for all patients, Lupus has been a challenge for scientists, doctors and everyone involved in developing drugs to treat the disease that attacks a good number of people around the world who suffer daily with it.
WHAT NEW DATA IS THERE?
The results of all these studies were announced at the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) annual meeting in Orlando, Florida by a group of scientists who showed the advances they have seen with this type of drug.
This team of physicians was led by Samir V. Parikh, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He provided new data from a 17-patient study of zetomipzomib showing a breakthrough in fighting Lupus.
IT IS PROMISING
The most positive thing is that Parikh himself explained in an exclusive interview with HCPLive®, is that this drug shows promise for different applications. He also announced future plans for a larger placebo controlled study.
It was reported that the open-label phase 1b/2 study, medical experts found that the drug is safe and well tolerated, and many improvements can be seen in measures of disease activity and as key biomarkers.
MORE TESTING
Patients with Lupus were given 60 mg of zetomipzomib subcutaneously once a week for 24 weeks. Already at the end of the treatment, 60% of the patients (n = 3) decreased ≥50% in the UPCR, likewise 80% (n = 4) of the patients had renal responses (2 complete renal responses and 2 partial renal responses).
Additionally, it is noted that in the safety analysis, most adverse events escalated from mild to moderate, and one treatment-related serious adverse event was identified. But no outages or opportunistic infections were reported. With information from BusinessWire & Yahoo! Finance.