Zetomipzomib: A promising treatment for Lupus

Zetomipzomib is a promising new alternative for people who have Lupus. It has shown positive results in people who have been diagnosed with lupus nephritis, according to several outlets.

Because of this, scientists already have plans for more studies to test it more thoroughly. They are hoping it will help alleviate suffering for those with this disease that has no cure.

WHAT ARE BENEFITS OF ZETOMIPZOMIB?

It was recently reported that this medication showed that it is effective and highly safe and well-tolerated. It caused reductions in proteinuria and improvements were seen in different biomarkers of systemic lupus erythematosus for patients with lupus nephritis.

This is good news for all patients, Lupus has been a challenge for scientists, doctors and everyone involved in developing drugs to treat the disease that attacks a good number of people around the world who suffer daily with it.