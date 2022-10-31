NASA captures eerie images of the sun smiling (PHOTO)

NASA shared images of the sun smiling on social media.

Is there a scientific explanation?

The eerie photos came out just before Halloween.

A bizarre phenomenon shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on social media has begun to go viral around the world. We are talking about how, hours before Halloween, NASA captured eerie photos of a smiling sun.

The images that astronomers and other scientists take from outer space are amazing. But sometimes, in addition to astonishing us, they make us smile. This is the case of the photo NASA released of a new image of the sun.

In the viral photograph, coronal holes can be seen forming eyes, nose and a smiling mouth that make up a face. The spots that form the eyes, nose and mouth are holes that are formed due to solar winds that rush out into space, and are known as coronal holes, according to Infobae.

This photo was taken by the SDO satellite, which observes the dynamics of the sun to determine where its energy comes from in order to also be able to forecast the space weather as accurately as possible for the missions NASA carries out, or even the damaging power of solar storms on Earth.