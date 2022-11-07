Actress Sharon Stone says she had a large fibroid tumor that was misdiagnosed (PHOTOS)
The iconic Catwoman and The Specialist actress, Sharon Stone announced on Wednesday, on Instagram, that she was diagnosed with a “large fibroid tumor” after receiving treatment for a misdiagnosis.
The actress, who has announced that she will be need between four and six weeks to recover completely, urged women to always get a second opinion, according to EFE.
How she announced her illness
“Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off ❣️GET A SECOND OPINION ❣️ It can save your life 🙏🏻💥, ”she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday. The 64-year-old actress decided to go to another doctor.
“I’ll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It’s all good 💪🏻 🙏🏻”, she wrote, according to People. Sharon Stone asked for the second opinion after suffering from pain that caused her to worry.
What does Sharon Stone suffer from?
According to the Basic Instinct actress, she went through “a misdiagnosis and an incorrect procedure”. She added that she had to receive a “double epidural” to treat the pain. According to the American Pregnancy Association“Fibroid tumors are generally undetected noncancerous masses that grow in the uterus.”
“Several types of fibroids are found in the uterus, and it is common for women to have multiple fibroids of various sizes,” the association said on its official website. The actress chose to speak out to help other women.
Sharon Stone had another terrible health scare
In 2001 Sharon Stone suffered a stroke or ACV (cerebrovascular accident) after spending several days feeling bad. The incident caused “persistent stuttering, numbness in her left leg, and loss of vision,” according to Hola!
“Stroke is the interruption of blood circulation to the brain due to a ruptured or clogged blood vessel. When this happens, the blood does not reach a certain area of the brain, so that the affected nerve cells do not receive oxygen and die, reports the Barcelona Clinic. Filed Under: Sharon Stone Tumor