Sharon Stone was treated for a large fibroid tumor.

She urges women to get a second opinion.

Stone claims she was misdiagnosed.

The iconic Catwoman and The Specialist actress, Sharon Stone announced on Wednesday, on Instagram, that she was diagnosed with a “large fibroid tumor” after receiving treatment for a misdiagnosis.

The actress, who has announced that she will be need between four and six weeks to recover completely, urged women to always get a second opinion, according to EFE.

How she announced her illness

“Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off ❣️GET A SECOND OPINION ❣️ It can save your life 🙏🏻💥, ”she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday. The 64-year-old actress decided to go to another doctor.

“I’ll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It’s all good 💪🏻 🙏🏻”, she wrote, according to People. Sharon Stone asked for the second opinion after suffering from pain that caused her to worry.