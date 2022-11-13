Just when you thought the worst was over…

What is the new “Hellhound” Covid-19 variant?

It will be the dominant strain by December.

Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health announced that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 will be the dominant strains of Covid-19 by late November or early December, according to ABC. This new variant is known as “Hellhound”.

Darias reported that these variants are growing at a rapid rate in several European countries, including Spain, where the Minister of Health is from. There, they account for 27 percent of the cases at the moment, according to reports from the Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), published on Monday. BA.4 and BA.5 are still the dominant ones.

The Hellhound variant will be dominant soon

Carolina Darias reported that it is estimated that this new Hellhound variant will be dominant by the end of this month or early December, according to reports from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention last October 20. But that’s not all.

The ECDC designated the BQ.1 lineage and its sublineages, including BQ.1.1, as variants of interest. The mutations that define these lineages have been related to the degree of evasion of the immune response and at the moment there are no indications that any of these lineages is related to a greater severity of cases.