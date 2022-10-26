Deseret Tavares shares revealing video.

The Colombian psychic predicts that there will be another lockdown due to new Omicron variants.

“You have to raise the vibration and visualize a world of health and well-being.” “Pay attention.” In her most recent post on her official YouTube channel where she has more than half a million subscribers, the renowned Colombian psychic Deseret Tavares predicts that there will be another lockdown due to new Omicron variants. Her fans reacted immediately. According to her official website, the sense of belonging and respect for her profession, and for the paranormal, have allowed Deseret to develop a unique sensitivity and energetic connection, positioning her as one of the most sought psychics in both Latin America and in the US. Pay close attention to her words. Deseret Tavares says that “new viruses will cause lockdown” Deseret Tavares shared that one of the questions that many, including her, have been asking recently is about the new viruses or variants (referring to Covid), which have raised alarms, mainly in New York and New Jersey. “Could it be that the health situation is gaining strength again or is it the perfect time to start talking about health issues? It’s the end of the year, we’re already in October, so people are beginning to talk about fuel shortages at a global level,” said the Colombian psychic, who was just getting started.

The Colombian psychic wonders what is the truth of the BQ1 variant Next, Deseret Tavares wondered about the BQ.1 variant, so she began her card reading: “The first card is the Devil and it refers to lies, false things, stories, rumors. There is a lie and a secret behind all this, it is everything that we cannot see. The High Priestess card indicates that it is a secret that is about to come to the surface.” “We are going to see movements and changes with technology…. The problem is in a technological movement and the cards are saying that we are seeing something that is very different from the reality of the situation, which is not necessarily centered or stable, because it creates confusion. The cards say that everything has to do with a financial situation,” said the Colombian psychic.

“We will return to lockdown” In another part of this video, which caused all kinds of reactions among users, Deseret Tavares said that we have lockdowns again and that we have to prepare: “It is a situation that will put the whole world in an unstable position and there will be hard times.” Later, she asked her cards what the outlook will be in terms of health in the coming winter: “Everything is going to change. We are going to see a movement where we will feel that we are going back to a situation from the past. It will be a relatively strong winter compared to what we have seen before. We are going to see restrictions and we will have surprises in health matters. It will be very difficult because a new global epidemic will be unleashed, ”she revealed.

Deseret Tavares says the new variant will begin to affect New York first “(This lockdown) gradually starts in upper upstate New York and will start to move and hit very hard in the Dallas, Texas area. We are going to see the state of Oregon with a serious problem and then we are going to see an increase in Mexico, as well as a devastating and alarming situation in Canada,” she said. To conclude, Deseret Tavares said all this is the beginning of a very serious situation, so we must be on high alert: “We will enter a situation relatively quickly and we will return to a situation of the past with legal modifications, military presence in the streets and there will be more alarming or surprising instability and electronic control through technology,” she said. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)