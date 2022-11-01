The United States could have its first RSV vaccine soon.

The disease afflicts babies and has serious consequences.

The FDA is supervising the study to approve it. The United States could have a vaccine to protect against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). This news comes after four decades of fighting the disease that affects a large percentage of babies in the United States. It is expected that a large percentage of children will be able to receive this vaccine and thus avoid getting sick next winter. RSV is one of the most dangerous viruses for children and therefore, year after year, new efforts are made to avoid this serious illness. THE FIRST VACCINE FOR RSV? After four decades fighting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the United States may be on the verge of getting its first vaccine for the raging disease that afflicts a large number of children. According to CNN, four new vaccines could be on the review list for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The new information could bring hope to parents, who fear RSV infection year after year. Recently, authorities have reported an increase in hospitalizations for this virus and declared that it is a problem that affects a large number of babies and children around the country.

What are the possible benefits of an RSV vaccine? The RSV vaccine wold be considered long-acting and is designed to be given just after birth to protect newborns from RSV, CNN reported. According to the study that is being carried out on this drug, the shot could protect children for six months. The publication of the study showed that the vaccine was 75% effective in preventing RSV infections that were most likely to require medical attention, CNN noted. In the figures obtained from the clinical trial, they noted that at least “a total of 1,490 children were randomized,” and divided into groups to see if the drug was being effective.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads the White House Covid-19 Response Task Force, assured the outlet that he is "hopeful" that there will be an RSV vaccine next fall, which could save many newborns and young children. Likewise, he stressed that parents who wish to obtain this vaccine as soon as possible may be able to be part of the trial studies that are being carried out. Babies as young as six months of age will be eligible to participate in the trial, which is testing a vaccine developed at the National Institutes of Health, CNN reported.

In the United States, RSV is the greatest cause of hospitalizations for newborns and children under five years of age. RSV is known to have caused around 3.6 million hospitalizations around the world and infected 33 million people. The numbers are frightening because at least a quarter of a million children die from this disease. Therefore, it is expected that with the approval of this new vaccine, many deaths could be avoided. For now, the authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its next vaccination campaign are expected.