Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies.

The news was announced on her official Instagram.

“She lived an incredible life.” A FASHION ICON DIES! Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81. Through her radical approach to fashion, Westwood’ revolutionary style reinvented the industry. Westwood, marked a before and after in the design world and, for this reason, she was an icon. The designer’s death was announced in a press release saying: “The world needs people like Westwood.” She brought the punk movement to the runway in a way no one else could. May she rest in peace. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD DIES Thursday was a dark day in the world of fashion, and in football, after the death of the former football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento and now, the passing of fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood. She was 81. Westwood’s eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media, saying she died peacefully. A cause was not disclosed, The Associated Press reported. The post featured a photo of the iconic designer and a statement about her legacy.

Vivienne Westwood’s last days The statement highlighted that Westwood died surrounded by her family in south London. Likewise, they declared that Vivienne Westwood had been doing things that “she was passionate about” and stressed that she worked up until the end. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.,” the post began. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” said the statement.

“She lived an amazing life” Westwood’s career in fashion began in the 1970s, when her radical approach to street style shocked the world. She went on to enjoy a long career highlighted by a series of triumphant runway shows and museum exhibits, The Associated Press noted. The Instagram statement highlighted her years in the industry. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.” The designer’s family has said an emotional goodbye.

"A purpose in life" The Westwood name became synonymous with style and attitude, even as she shifted focus from year to year, her range was broad and her work never predictable. Her design house highlighted the Taoist philosophy that governed her life. "Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, 'Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'"

"A punk movement" As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion. The young woman, who had scorned the British establishment, eventually became a major figure in it, even as she kept her hair dyed that trademark bright orange hue, The Associated Press reported. Andrew Bolton, curator of The Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum, said that Westwood and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, her former associate, "gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical that broke up with anything in the past," reported the AP.