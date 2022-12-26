The 7 most spectacular celebrity weddings of 2022

Seven celebrity weddings that wowed fans.

Who were most beautiful brides of 2022?

Couples spared no expense with lavish weddings. THE BEST CELEBRITY WEDDINGS OF 2022! The year is coming to an end and so we present the most spectacular weddings that caused a sensation in show business and demonstrated once again that “happily ever after” doesn’t only exist in the movies. Among the most anticipated weddings were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, as well as Francisca Lachapel and Francesco Zampogna. Each of the celebrations became a sensation on social media, where internet users were eager to show their affection for the lovers who joined their lives this year. In addition, they highlighted the most spectacular wedding dresses of the moment and of course, the parties that took everyone’s breath away. BENNIFER: THE MOST ANTICIPATED WEDDING OF 2022? This year there was one celebration that fans had been waiting for since 2003 — the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their nuptials on July 16, in Las Vegas, and it was the singer who announced the union with the most romantic photographs on her JLO newsletter. A month later, the couple said ‘I do’ at Ben Affleck’s house. Jennifer López posted amazing pics of her wedding day outfits, causing a furor social media. The singer described their wedding as “the most perfect moment”.

The Montaners: A pandemic wedding? The month of January began with the wedding of Ricardo Montaner’s son, Ricky Montaner. The singer married model Stefi Roitman and the couple said “I do” in Argentina, in an intimate ceremony that caused an uproar due to a specific requirement for the guests. According to Mag., the ceremony was carried out with absolute discretion, they made guests check their cell phones at the door and they also ended up asking their guests to take a Covid-19 test ahead of time.

A fairytale! Francisca Lachapel, the host of Despierta América along with Francesco Zampogna, is one of the most outstanding women on Spanish-language television. The ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic, where the host’s co-stars showed up and did not hesitate to share the most charming moments of the ceremony on social media. The bride, at all times, was with her baby, Gennaro, who was part of the sweet moment and stood out for riding in a car decorated with flowers while crossing the threshold. According to Hola!, the decor was inspired by the gazebo at Azua park, which is where the presenter was born.

It’s Britney… The golden girl of the 2000s, went through a lot of changes this year, including marrying Sam Asghari. The couple held the magical union inside their home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, according to Vogue. The ceremony took place in June and had a star-studded guest list. This wedding stood out, since it was one of the moments of freedom the singer enjoyed after being released from her guardianship. The photos of her wedding, which she published on social media, show a fun, carefree event.

Most spectacular weddings 2022: A Las Vegas-style wedding Hollywood was filled with unique moments this year and romance was what blossomed in those moments. On this occasion, Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to singer Travis Scott stands out. The couple showed the first wedding ceremony on Instagram. It took place in Las Vegas. Soon after, the couple had another lavish ceremony in Italy. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married. (Unlicensed). Practice makes perfect,” wrote the famous Kardashian on Instagram.

“Let ours stay ours” There were also nuptials in Mexico this year. One of the most anticipated marriages was that of singer Carlos Rivera to Cynthia Rodríguez. Although the two wanted to get married in secret and remain anonymous, in the end it was the television presenter admitted they were married after the Vatican uploaded photos of the event. “I am happy, we are living the best stage of our lives, I am really very happy. There are things that cannot be hidden and I believe that love and happiness are one of those,” Rodríguez said, according to El Financiero. Both performers, since then, have focused on love and above all, on living their romance through songs. Filed Under: Most Spectacular Weddings 2022

The next generation of Beckhams And if we talk about millionaire weddings, the marriage between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, was one of the most anticipated events of the year. The couple said “I do” in an extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach, which lasted three days, according to Vogue. As if that were not enough, the outfits worn by the stylish couple were the center of attention. The actress stood out for her haute couture dresses by Valentino while men chose suits by Dior. Elegance, fashion and above all, love, was in the air for that idyllic union. Filed Under: Most Spectacular Weddings 2022