Final video of a woman who froze to death trapped in her car (VIDEO)
A woman's final desperate video before she froze to death. Anndel Taylor sent the video to her family while she was trapped in her car.
Student nurse freezes to death! A 22-year-old woman was found frozen to death in her car on Christmas Eve. Anndel Taylor was trapped due to the massive winter storm that has been pummeling western New York. She sent a video of her last moments in her car to her family.
Anndel Taylor, got stuck in the snow while driving home from her job in Buffalo. Anndel shared a series of videos with her family while she waited in her car for help. The woman was trapped for at least 18 hours until her lifeless body was found by authorities.
Anndel Taylor, was one of the victims of the winter storm that has overwhelmed western New York. The 22-year-old was returning to her home after work in Buffalo. However, she became trapped in the snow and couldn’t get out.
Anndel was sending her sisters a series of videos showing what was happening. The last of these was sent after midnight. In the video you could see the enormous amount of snow that surrounded the car, as well as a white van a few meters away with flashing lights.
Help did not arrive on time
Anndel called 911 before she died, but emergency services were overwhelmed so help didn’t arrive on time. According to a video shared by one of her sisters, authorities found Taylor dead on Christmas Eve, however it wasn’t until the night of December 25 that her body was removed from the car.
Taylor resided in New York, however was originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. Currently Tomeshia Brown, Anndel’s sister, is asking for the public’s help to bring her sister’s body home so that they can say goodbye to her as a family.
Anndel Taylor’s family asks for help
Taylor’s family told WSOC-TV that Taylor called 911, but they believe rescuers couldn’t get to her. “I feel like everyone who tried to get to where she was got stuck,” Tomeshia Brown said. Taylor communicated with her sisters and informed them about her feelings. “She was telling my sister that she was scared,” added Brown.
Taylor’s mother, Wanda Brown Steele, believes her daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Since Taylor had her car running while the snow was still falling, it could have blocked the exhaust pipe. Taylor’s family has created a GoFundMe to raise money to bring her back to North Carolina. To see the video click here.