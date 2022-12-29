Final video of a woman who froze to death trapped in her car (VIDEO)

A woman’s final desperate video before she froze to death.

Student nurse freezes to death! A 22-year-old woman was found frozen to death in her car on Christmas Eve. Anndel Taylor was trapped due to the massive winter storm that has been pummeling western New York. She sent a video of her last moments in her car to her family.

Anndel Taylor, got stuck in the snow while driving home from her job in Buffalo. Anndel shared a series of videos with her family while she waited in her car for help. The woman was trapped for at least 18 hours until her lifeless body was found by authorities.

Anndel Taylor, was one of the victims of the winter storm that has overwhelmed western New York. The 22-year-old was returning to her home after work in Buffalo. However, she became trapped in the snow and couldn’t get out.

Anndel was sending her sisters a series of videos showing what was happening. The last of these was sent after midnight. In the video you could see the enormous amount of snow that surrounded the car, as well as a white van a few meters away with flashing lights.