Volcano actor Michael Cutt dies.

In 2017 he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

His cause of death has not been revealed. Actor Michael Cutt tragically died on Christmas Eve. He worked in television for most of his career and was a popular character actor. His standout role was in the 1997 hit Volcano starring Anne Heche and Tommy Lee Jones. According to various media, the news of Cutt’s death went viral in a matter of seconds on social media, with thousands of tributes dedicated to his many great roles.

Michael Cutt's long career Michael Cutt not only appeared in Volcano, he also had roles in Kiss the Girls (1997) and Chicago Hope (1994). He also appeared on TV comedies like CBS's Designing Women (1986-1993) and Fox's Herman's Head (1991-1994). He appeared in the miniseries Something's Out There (1987-1988). The beloved actor passed away on December 24, according to several posts from his co-stars on social media. His cause of death has not been released and Cutt's family has not given details.

The actor was diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumor His daughter, Caitlin Lemaire, revealed that Michael Cutt had been diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumor, which the actor had been treating with radiation and chemotherapy. According to El Español, there is speculation that this contributed to his death. Another of Michael Cutt's well-known roles was in the series California Dreams where he played Richard Garrison, a family man whose two sons were in a band.

Jay Anthony Franke mourned the beloved Volcano actor In a Facebook post, fellow actor Jay Anthony Franke, mourned the Volcano star's death. "A great father and friend of television passed away on Christmas Eve. RIP Michael J. Cutt. You will be missed. "Yes, yes, yes," he wrote. My News GH reported that Michael Cutt's tumor caused him to suffer from acute traumatic central cord syndrome (ACTS) and although the actor's cause of death has not been made official, his illness could be the reason. The outlet also noted that at the time of his death, he had more than $10 million in savings.