‘The Crown’ actor Stephen Grief dies at 78 (PHOTOS)
The Crown actor Stephen Grief has died at 78. He appeared in a number of popular series over the years. May he rest in peace.
Netflix is in mourning! An actor on the popular series The Crown, Stephen Grief died on Monday, December 26 at the age of 78. This was confirmed by Michelle Braidman Associates, the agency that represented him, in an emotional message on Twitter.
“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End,” reads the message.
Who was Stephen Grief?
British actor Stephen Grief studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where actor and television star Ronan Vibert, who died in a Florida hospital on December 22 of a ‘brief illness’, also studied.
Grief became a member of the National Theater Company at the Old Vic and South Bank, according to The Guardian. The actor also appeared in BBC series such as Doctors, New Tricks, Silent Witness ‘Redhill’, and Waking the Dead, according to Spotlight.
How did the beloved actor die?
“We will miss him very much and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Tweet regarding the death of the actor who appeared in the biblical film Risen said.
Michelle Braidman Associates did not confirm Stephen Grief’s cause of death. The expressions of affection and mourning were immediate. “What a wonderful actor and we loved meeting him. I am so sorry for your loss.” “I’m sorry to read this. Sending love.”
Mourning the death of Stephen Grief
“Stephen was so nice to me many times,” another user commented. Fellow actor Phil Davis tweeted: “Very sad, very good actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a little golf together.”
Artist David Kennedy also expressed his sadness. "What sad news. I worked with Stephen only once on the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gentleman. Rest in peace sir and condolences to his family," he tweeted.
Strange coincidence?
Stephen Grief was born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire and after years in plays, between 1969 and 1970 he made the leap to television with the role of space commander Travis in Blake’s 7, along with actors Gareth Thomas and Paul Darrow, according to The Guardian.
Grief's death was announced a few days after the sad death of Ronan Vibert, another British actor passed away just before the end of 2022. It was Vibert's manager who confirmed the loss.