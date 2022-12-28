‘The Crown’ actor Stephen Grief dies at 78 (PHOTOS)

The Crown actor Stephen Grief has died at 78.

He appeared in a number of popular series over the years.

May he rest in peace.

Netflix is in mourning! An actor on the popular series The Crown, Stephen Grief died on Monday, December 26 at the age of 78. This was confirmed by Michelle Braidman Associates, the agency that represented him, in an emotional message on Twitter.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End,” reads the message.

Who was Stephen Grief?

British actor Stephen Grief studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where actor and television star Ronan Vibert, who died in a Florida hospital on December 22 of a ‘brief illness’, also studied.

Grief became a member of the National Theater Company at the Old Vic and South Bank, according to The Guardian. The actor also appeared in BBC series such as Doctors, New Tricks, Silent Witness ‘Redhill’, and Waking the Dead, according to Spotlight.