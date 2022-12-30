A girl tells her mother Carlos Rivera has died and it goes viral

A girl tells her mother Carlos Rivera died.

The lady is an ardent fan of the singer.

The video went viral as a social media challenge and Rivera responded.

In recent days, videos where children give their parents bad news have become a trend. In them the children tell their parents one of their favorite artists has passed away to see their reaction. However, one of them went too far when a lady burst into tears after she was informed of the alleged death of Mexican singer Carlos Rivera.

El Heraldo de Mexico shared the video and the Mexican singer’s reaction. Rivera is an idol in Mexico and this caused a sensation among internet users because they never imagined that he would see the video and that he would even send a message to his distraught fan.

SHE DIDN’T CARE ABOUT HER MOM

With two days to go until the end of the year, this mother was the target of a terrible joke, because her daughter didn’t have any qualms about participating in this challenge that many other young people have shared on social media. Well, viewers felt bad when they saw the mother’s reaction.

For this reason, it is even more impressive that among so many videos of this type, an artist like Carlos Rivera saw it and even responded. This drove his fans crazy.