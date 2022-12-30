A girl tells her mother Carlos Rivera has died and it goes viral
A girl tells her mother Carlos Rivera died. The lady is an ardent fan of the singer. The video went viral as a social media challenge and Rivera responded.
In recent days, videos where children give their parents bad news have become a trend. In them the children tell their parents one of their favorite artists has passed away to see their reaction. However, one of them went too far when a lady burst into tears after she was informed of the alleged death of Mexican singer Carlos Rivera.
El Heraldo de Mexico shared the video and the Mexican singer’s reaction. Rivera is an idol in Mexico and this caused a sensation among internet users because they never imagined that he would see the video and that he would even send a message to his distraught fan.
SHE DIDN’T CARE ABOUT HER MOM
With two days to go until the end of the year, this mother was the target of a terrible joke, because her daughter didn’t have any qualms about participating in this challenge that many other young people have shared on social media. Well, viewers felt bad when they saw the mother’s reaction.
For this reason, it is even more impressive that among so many videos of this type, an artist like Carlos Rivera saw it and even responded. This drove his fans crazy.
SHE BURST INTO TEARS?
In the video you can see how the mother and daughter are eating at the table when she tells her mother that Carlos Rivera died in a car accident. The mother says, “It’s not possible…” Then the daughter continues and reiterates: “Yes, at the age of 35.” Then the lady asks “Are you kidding Maria?”
However, the joke had already gone too far so she says yes. Then she asks her mother if she's going to start crying and the heartbroken mother bursts into tears. What she didn't know is that the singer was not dead… he was partying. To see the video click here.
CARLOS RIVERA RESPONDS
To everyone’s surprise, including the creator of the video, which can be seen on the @merrygonzlez TikTok account, the singer himself commented on the video. He said it was a prank and to comfort the lady, he wrote:
"This made even me cry, dude! Send her a kiss from my living self!" This message caused dozens of reactions from users who were delighted that he reached out to console his fan.
PEOPLE ASK CARLOS RIVERA TO MEET THE MOTHER
Some commented: “How exciting, after she almost died of fright.” “God forbid, Carlos Rivera is eternal, I would have fainted.” “poor thing” “I want to cry with her.” “It’s so kind that you respond to your fans.” “She deserves to meet Carlos Rivera.” “It can be seen that the lady loves you very much.” and “At least the joke helped the living Carlos to send her a greeting.”
This video served to raise awareness, at least to some people, that it is not nice to joke about death and worse to make your loved ones suffer — although the Mexican singer took it very well and the mother got a message from her idol.