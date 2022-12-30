Mauricio Ochmann is in mourning.

The El Chema actor opened his heart about his recent loss.

“I miss you a lot,” he posted. HE’S IN MOURNING! Actor Mauricio Ochmann shared on social media that he’s grieving the death of one of the “most important people in his life”. In an Instagram post, the beloved “Chema” opened up and shared a couple of photos of his adoptive father, Guillermo Sánchez. On a few occasions, the actor has talked about his family and his difficult childhood. In an interview with Yordi Rosado, Ochmann spoke about the events that marked his life and, above all, how he survived the thoughts of taking his own life while he was struggling with addiction for a time. MAURICIO OCHMAN OPENS UP In a nostalgic and sincere Instagram post, Mauricio Ochmann remembered his adoptive father with whom he had a very close relationship. Guillermo Sánchez passed away two years ago. “Chema” referred to him by an affectionate nickname. “My beloved Maestrín!! Today marks two years since your departure, I miss you, a lot,” wrote the actor on social media, fondly remembering his adoptive father, Guillermo Sánchez. He was the first husband of his adoptive mother, Maria, with whom he lived in Mexico when he was one year old.

“Thank you always for your nobility” Mauricio Ochmann pointed out that he would always be “illuminating” his life with his characteristic smile and, of course, with his huge heart. He also thanked him for the love he always showed him and, of course, he said goodbye, highlighting his “nobility”. “I know that wherever you are, you are illuminating with your smile and your eternal joy, thank you always for your nobility and your big heart,” concluded the popular El Clon actor. Colleagues, friends and fans did not hesitate to send messages of love to him.

Mauricio Ochmann in mourning: "A great guy" Through the comments on the post, his fans and friends highlighted the virtues of his father, whom they affectionately called "Memo". Some noted that he was "a very nice person" and what an honor it had been to meet him. Likewise, there were those who shared anecdotes about when Chema was visiting the office of his "Maestrín." "Dear guy, dear Memo, a great person, charismatic, funny and full of energy. An honor to have known him. I hug you tight, Mau." "Your words are so beautiful, Mau!" "He was so nice. I am very sorry for his death. What a wonderful man." "He's the light that guides your steps, Mau. Always in your heart…" "Wow, that's how I remember dear Don Guillermo, and to you Mau, when you went to Guillermo's office in Mexico."

"They took him from me" The role of Guillermo Sánchez in the actor's life was fundamental during his childhood. Despite the divorce of his adoptive parents, Ochmann was always close to his first father and he recounted in an interview with Yordi Rosado that the most difficult moment of his life was when his mother asked him to stop seeing him. At that time, the actor began having asthma attacks from the stress. TO SEE VIDEO, CLICK HERE. "For me those are some of the hardest moments I have experienced because for me it was happiness whenever he came to visit me. And what is true is that I had asthma attacks," he said on the program. "They took him from me and it hurt me a lot because I didn't see him for many years," said Mauricio Ochmann in the interview he had with Yordi Rosado, which was broadcast on the presenter's YouTube channel.