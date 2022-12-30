New Orleans has lost one of its legends.

Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington has passed away.

According to The Associated Press, Walter passed away on December 22 at Passages Hospice. This facility is the only hospice facility for general inpatients in the guitarist's hometown of New Orleans. Funeral services are scheduled for January 4 at 2 pm at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A charity concert to help with medical and funeral expenses is scheduled for January 8 at the Tipitina's music venue.

The beginning of Washington’s career Washington began his career endorsing hometown musical legends Irma Thomas, Lee Dorsey and Johnny Adams, who eventually became close friends and mentors. “Johnny taught me a lot,” Washington recalled in 1999. “He’d say, ‘If you want to sing high notes, you’ve got to pay attention to how you go up there.” He traveled abroad and occasionally toured nationally, but New Orleans nightclubs were close to his heart. He was one of the first musicians to play in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina through generator-powered shows at the Maple Leaf.

Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington returned to music Washington had gone over 10 years without releasing new music, but he made his big comeback in 2022 with My Future Is My Past. The album reunited him with Thomas for a duet on the old Adams song Even Now and earned Washington some of the best reviews of his career. More recently, he finished another set of eight blues-tinged songs, produced by galactic saxophonist Ben Ellman. Washington’s manager, Adam Shipley, is currently purchasing the finished album from record labels, the AP reported.

His cause of death Washington battled numerous health challenges over the years like his addiction to smoking and alcohol. Still, his March diagnosis of tonsil cancer was devastating. Even while he was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, he continued to perform at festivals. "Nobody could tell what he was going through," said his wife, Michelle Washington. "He was a soldier to the end. He didn't want people to feel sorry for him. He led an incredible life. He touched a lot of people and brought them a lot of joy."