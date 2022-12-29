Bob Marley’s grandson dies at 31.

Joseph Mersa Marley was found dead in his car.

His family has not commented on the matter. Reggae star, Bob Marley’s grandson has died. According to the media, Joseph Mersa Marley, better known as Jo Mersa, was found lifeless inside his car, although the cause of death has not been revealed. At the moment, the family hasn’t commented on the matter. Born in rural Jamaica in 1945, Bob Marley rose from the gritty Kingston slum of Trench Town to global stardom in the 1970s with hits like No Woman, No Cry, Get Up, Stand Up and I Shot the Sheriff, The Associated Press reported. BOB MARLEY’S GRANDSON DIES Local media revealed that the grandson of Bob Marley passed away at the age of 31. According to initial reports, the Jamaican-American reggae artist was in the United States when he died, according to the Daily Mail. Thirty-one-year-old Joseph Mersa Marley, better known as Jo Mersa, began to rise to popularity dabbling in the world of music, where he followed the example of his famous grandfather and pursued a career in reggae. The young man’s family has not made any statements about his death.

What happened to Jo Mersa? Apparently the 31-year-old man was found unconscious in his vehicle, although the location where the incident occurred was not disclosed. It is only known that he was in the United States. “The musician was found unconscious in a vehicle in the United States on Tuesday,” Stream TIDAL , according to the Daily Mail. At the moment, the cause of his death is unknown, although the Florida radio station WZPP indicated that it could be related to an asthma problem that he has experienced since he was a child.

"It's a devastating blow" After the death of the singer and grandson of Bob Marley was announced, the president of the PNP in Jamaica, Mark J. Golden, sent his condolences to the family, especially Stephen Marley, who is Jo Mersa's father. In the message, he stressed that it was a "devastating blow" for a parent to face such a loss. "I have just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley. A talented young reggae artist, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley at just 31 years old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow that no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen and the entire family," said Mark J. Golden, who is Chairman of the PNP in Jamaica.

Who is Jo Mersa? Joseph Mersa Marley is the son of Stephen Marley, who is one of the 11 children born to famous reggae singer, Bob Marley. He has a sister who is also into music, named Mystic Marley. According to the New York Post, the singer spent his early years in Jamaica before moving to Florida in high school. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College. "My father has created a legacy by putting out songs with meaning. It's something I have to live up to. There are things you have to overcome and things you just have to do and that's how it is. We have to go through life, you know? There is no pressure for me," he said in an interview in 2014 according to the New York Post.