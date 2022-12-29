Dr. Juan Rivera delights fans by showing off his muscles

Dr. Juan has sent a message of well-being.

How does he stay in such great shape?

Fans are surprised when he shows off his impressive muscles. The beloved Puerto Rican doctor surprised his Instagram followers when he appeared exercising shirtless. Although Dr. Juan Rivera often shares photos of himself exercising and going through his workout, it was really surprising to see him shirtless! The video he shared immediately got many positive comments from his followers, both men and women. They also thanked him for the message he shared along with the photos.

Dr. Juan likes to show off his workouts Just a few hours ago, Dr. Juan Rivera shared a video on his official Instagram account where he appears exercising in black shorts. What was really amazing was that he wasn’t wearing a shirt and you could see his abs. The health professional likes to share healthy tips with his followers and he has already amassed more than 1 million, who always thank him for his good advice. Now they’ve gotten a surprising new look at the Puerto Rican doctor.

An inspirational message “There will always be people who will try to put you down. They want what you have. But what they don’t know is that we like the process, the work, the adversity and the path more than the goal itself and the success,” Dr. Juan Rivera wrote. He has sent this message at the end of the year to all his followers: “And few have that consistency day by day. This obsession with constantly improving requires stubborn discipline…few are willing to sacrifice their leisure to achieve what they want.”

How Dr. Juan maintains his body “When they want more without doing anything, we do more because it gives us pleasure. That’s where a new year is coming. It talks and dreams less… lower its head and do more. Eat the world with your actions!” the health professional finished. In the video you can see Dr. Juan doing an arm workout too. He has always shown that he follows his own advice to stay in amazing shape and his followers are grateful. FILED UNDER: Dr. Juan Rivera

Grateful followers Dr. Juan’s followers have been amazed by the way he exercises and always leave him positive comments. Some have even suggested that he start a YouTube channel to give more details his workouts. SEE THE VIDEO OF DR. JUAN HERE “You are the best. Thank you for being an example and at the same time inspiration for me. Blessings to you and your family, Dr. Juan. May it be a 2023 full of everything you want and deserve.” “It would be good to make a channel aimed at sports medicine, athletes and high performance.” “But blessed are the eyes that see it.”