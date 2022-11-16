Is he retiring? Dr. Juan Rivera sends a surprising message (PHOTOS)
Dr. Juan Rivera is one of the most beloved personalities among Hispanics. Did he imply that he is retiring? He confirms suspicions.
Dr. Juan Rivera surprised his followers on Instagram with two things: a photograph where doesn’t look how he normally lets himself be seen and a surprising message. Could it be that Despierta América’s doctor is tired of television and has decided to retire?
Enjoying a day off with his hands resting on his head and looking peaceful wearing dark glasses without his characteristic suit, Dr. Juan Rivera made it clear that he is multifaceted and isn’t always as serious as he appears on TV.
Is Dr. Juan Rivera retiring?
Dr. Juan Rivera surprised his followers who read what the Despierta América personality recommended. It was not a health prescription. “Sometimes people confuse patience with resignation. Nothing in my life has come when I wanted it … but as a good Leo, I don’t look away from the goal,” he began.
And he questioned whether or not he should continue on his way: “Do you think I am resting, defeated? I am thinking … in silence … calm … because when the window of success opens, here I am prepared to give it my all and execute what time allowed me to plan.” He was very emphatic in saying that he was taking time to relax.
Despierta América’s doctor gave advice to his fans
And far from wanting to send the wrong message, Dr. Juan Rivera concluded: “There are times when silence and peace are more efficient than actions out of time and place. So if yours still does not come, stay calm but with an active mind … that those who underestimated you will realize one day, when your window of success opens, that you are the lion of the jungle.”
It is no secret to anyone that the popular doctor offers very good advice to his fans. This time it was not about health but determination and the importance of taking time — a message that people immediately reacted to.
Dr. Juan Rivera had experienced health problems
Before his message about patience, Dr. Juan Rivera said that he had heartburn and reflux problems, which caused him a lot of suffering as sometimes he had to sleep sitting up so his quality of life was declining. The tests that they did not find anything wrong according to People en Español.
People commented on his post: “It is GOD’s time, full trust in Him… And He will take care of it… Dr. May the KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS bless and keep him safe.” “A good warrior of light retires, rests, thinks, analyzes; he reconsiders objectives and starts again! ”“ Everything comes at the perfect time when it has to come neither before nor after!” “Very true sometimes keeping quiet is worth a thousand words.”
Dr. Juan had walked through Spain with his family
A few months ago, Univision announced that Dr. Juan Rivera had spent his vacation with his family. They went to Spain to enjoy afternoons full of joy and many unforgettable views.
On Despierta América, Dr Juan Rivera caught Raúl González off guard by asking him if sleeping naked was a sin, making everyone nervous. However, it sparked a valid debate that provoked many reactions. The truth is you can sleep better if you don’t wear clothes to bed, according to El Diario NY.