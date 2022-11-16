Is he retiring? Dr. Juan Rivera sends a surprising message (PHOTOS)

Dr. Juan Rivera is one of the most beloved personalities among Hispanics.

Did he imply that he is retiring?

Dr. Juan Rivera confirms suspicions about what is going on.

Dr. Juan Rivera surprised his followers on Instagram with two things: a photograph where doesn’t look how he normally lets himself be seen and a surprising message. Could it be that Despierta América’s doctor is tired of television and has decided to retire?

Enjoying a day off with his hands resting on his head and looking peaceful wearing dark glasses without his characteristic suit, Dr. Juan Rivera made it clear that he is multifaceted and isn’t always as serious as he appears on TV.

Is Dr. Juan Rivera retiring?

Dr. Juan Rivera surprised his followers who read what the Despierta América personality recommended. It was not a health prescription. “Sometimes people confuse patience with resignation. Nothing in my life has come when I wanted it … but as a good Leo, I don’t look away from the goal,” he began.

And he questioned whether or not he should continue on his way: “Do you think I am resting, defeated? I am thinking … in silence … calm … because when the window of success opens, here I am prepared to give it my all and execute what time allowed me to plan.” He was very emphatic in saying that he was taking time to relax.