Evelyn Beltrán defends herself against criticism.

Is Toni Costa’s girlfriend too full of herself? She claims people are jealous.

Adamari drops a blunt hint for Evelyn. In many cases when a celebrity couple breaks up, fans turn against the new partner. Evelyn Beltrán is a perfect example. Toni Costa and Adamari López ended their relationship more than a year ago, however, people continue to attack her. The new girlfriend of Adamari’s ex, Mexican model Evelyn Beltrán has received a lot of criticism from fans of the Hoy Día presenter. She has responded to criticism on numerous occasions and this time is no different. Evelyn Beltrán is not willing to lower her guard Toni Costa’s girlfriend wanted to slap all those people who attack her daily on social media. It turns out that no one had criticized the beautiful model so harshly before she began her relationship with Toni Costa. In a video where she looks incredible in a sequined dress, the Mexican beauty appears smiling, dancing and posing in the background, but the message she wrote was quite clear and that’s what attracted everyone’s attention. Filed Under: Girlfriend Toni Costa message

Evelyn Beltrán sent a message to her haters The girlfriend of Spanish dancer Toni Costa wrote the following message on Instagram : “Happy Sunday! Remember that sometimes people don’t envy you for what you have, but for your personality, spirit, your energy or your effort to improve yourself.” People reacted based on all the criticism they know that the Mexican model has received after beginning her relationship with Toni: “I think Evelyn is very good, she continues to fight for the love of her life, and if it is Toni Costa, love him and don’t pay attention to anything,” said a user in the comments. Filed Under: Girlfriend Toni Costa message

Toni and Adamari meet to support their daughter This, without a doubt, has been one of the most famous breakups on television. After Adamari López publicly announced her breakup de ella with the Zumba instructor more than a year ago, the Puerto Rican host has tried to maintain a good relationship with her ex de ella for the well-being of her daughter de ella. Just a few days ago, the former couple reunited to support their daughter at her first tennis tournament and people were surprised to see the whole family together. Hola magazine reported that Toni and Adamari have managed to handle the breakup maturely for the well-being of little Alaïa. On the other hand, Toni broke his silence about his supposed engagement of him to his new girlfriend. According to El Universal , the dancer denied that he is engaged to his girlfriend, ending all kinds of rumors. Filed Under: Girlfriend Toni Costa message

Adamari gives Toni’s girlfriend a low blow Life hasn’t been easy for Toni’s ex. It was hard for her to move on after breaking up with the Spanish dancer. She has been criticized for being resentful and dropping hints on social media. Recently, the actress shared a video making a joke that said the following: “No mija , get off your cloud, he didn’t leave me because you were better than me, the thing is that in the house he picked up the garbage, and he took love to his work.” This, to many people, was a clear hint at her ex-partner’s girlfriend However, the presenter justified herself by saying that it was just a joke.What do you think?( WATCH VIDEO ).Filed Under: Girlfriend Toni Costa message