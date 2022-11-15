Renowned TV journalist Teo Lozano dies (PHOTOS)

Television journalist Teo Lozano has died.

His death was announced during a live broadcast.

“We will not forget you.”

The world of journalism is in mourning after the death of iconic journalist and TV presenter, Teo Lozano, was announced. His colleagues on LaSexta’s Al Rojo Vivo, reported his death during a live broadcast with a tender message: “We will not forget you.”

The news was confirmed on social media by Atresmedia, where he was deputy director of Actualidad. “Our colleague Teo Lozano, a tireless journalist and a great person, has left us. Our condolences to family and friends. RIP,” they wrote on Twitter.

Who was Teo Lozano?

Two Lozano was deputy director of Current Affairs Programs at Atresmedia, and also worked on highly successful programs in Spain such as 7 días, 7 noches, 360 grados, Más Vale Tarde and Espejo Público, according to ABC Spain.

Multiple personalities from Spanish journalism shared messages of mourning and condolence on social media after the news of his death broke. He began his career at Periódico de Aragón, to later join the ranks of Atresmedia, a giant media chain in Spain.