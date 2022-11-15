Renowned TV journalist Teo Lozano dies (PHOTOS)
Television journalist Teo Lozano has died. His tragic death was announced during a live broadcast. "We will not forget you."
The world of journalism is in mourning after the death of iconic journalist and TV presenter, Teo Lozano, was announced. His colleagues on LaSexta’s Al Rojo Vivo, reported his death during a live broadcast with a tender message: “We will not forget you.”
The news was confirmed on social media by Atresmedia, where he was deputy director of Actualidad. “Our colleague Teo Lozano, a tireless journalist and a great person, has left us. Our condolences to family and friends. RIP,” they wrote on Twitter.
Who was Teo Lozano?
Two Lozano was deputy director of Current Affairs Programs at Atresmedia, and also worked on highly successful programs in Spain such as 7 días, 7 noches, 360 grados, Más Vale Tarde and Espejo Público, according to ABC Spain.
Multiple personalities from Spanish journalism shared messages of mourning and condolence on social media after the news of his death broke. He began his career at Periódico de Aragón, to later join the ranks of Atresmedia, a giant media chain in Spain.
“He was an extremely generous guy”
Journalist Manuel Marlasca was one of the first to react to Teo Lozano’s death. “Teo was an extremely generous guy, a rare bird in the bonfire of vanities that is a television newsroom,” Marlasca tweeted.
José Romero, producer of the La Sexta program Equipo de investigación, where Teo Lozano had worked since its first broadcasts, also spoke out. “A teacher who knew how to guide us at the beginning and advise us during the long journey of our program,” he declared, according to El Confidencial.
Teo Lozano’s work made it to the small screen
“Today a great journalist and a magnificent person has left. Teo Lozano was an enthusiast of life and work. Teo was a good person,” said Francisco Sierra, a colleague of the deceased journalist. Lozano was also the director of news programs, according to Antena 3.
In addition, his work reached the small screen in another way — in 2007 he published a book about the outstanding figure of the Spanish aristocracy, Carmen Cervera. Telecinco based the miniseries Tita Cervera, la baronesa on the book, according to El Confidencial.
“What a sad day”
Rosa Villacastín, who was Teo Lozano’s co-host, shared on social media: “What pain. I just read that Teo Lozano, whom I had the great fortune to meet and work with on Antena 3, has passed away. All my love to his family, friends and colleagues.”
“What a sad day. Thank you Teo Lozano for everything you gave us. Kindness and wisdom. And always wanting to lend a hand to any partner, ”wrote the writer Ana Pastor on her side. “Never, never stopped giving information, however uncomfortable it was,” said Al Rojo Vivo host Antonio García Ferreras. To see the video click here.