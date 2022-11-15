‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ star Dolores Hughes dies of heart failure

Popular reality star dies.

Dolores Hughes was the star of Hollywood Hillbillies.

Her manager confirmed the news of her death at 76.

Star Dolores Hughes dies. Once again, tragedy strikes the entertainment world. In this seventh month of 2022 great misfortunes have occurred and the readers of MundoNow know all about them. Now a popular TV star has departed to a better place.

The unfortunate events for celebrities and public figures continue. Recently the sad news of the death of a popular reality star, who suffered from heart failure has been announced.

Hollywood Hillbillies star dies

Dolores Hughes, who appeared on the popular show Hollywood Hillbillies has died. According to various reports, the beloved reality star departed to a better place at the age of 76 after suffering from heart failure on Wednesday, November 9.

Dolores passed away in a hospital located in Grayson, Georgia, last Wednesday, according to TMZ. Her manager confirmed the sad news, sharing some kind words about the star.