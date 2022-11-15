‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ star Dolores Hughes dies of heart failure
Popular reality star dies. Dolores Hughes was the star of Hollywood Hillbillies. Her manager confirmed the news of her death at 76.
Star Dolores Hughes dies. Once again, tragedy strikes the entertainment world. In this seventh month of 2022 great misfortunes have occurred and the readers of MundoNow know all about them. Now a popular TV star has departed to a better place.
The unfortunate events for celebrities and public figures continue. Recently the sad news of the death of a popular reality star, who suffered from heart failure has been announced.
Dolores Hughes, who appeared on the popular show Hollywood Hillbillies has died. According to various reports, the beloved reality star departed to a better place at the age of 76 after suffering from heart failure on Wednesday, November 9.
Dolores passed away in a hospital located in Grayson, Georgia, last Wednesday, according to TMZ. Her manager confirmed the sad news, sharing some kind words about the star.
Dolores Hughes, affectionately known as ‘Mema’, was the exuberant grandmother on the reality show Hollywood Hillbillies. Her manager confirmed her death: “Mema was the greatest, most outspoken ‘tell-it-like-it-is personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven,” said David Weintraub.
Mema became the center of attention in her family, along with her grandson Michael Coppercab, on YouTube. This led them to star on the reality show which showed Dolores Hughes and her loved ones traveling, with the help of Ray J and Weintraub.
Hollywood Hillbillies followed the hilarious antics of Dolores and her family in Georgia — from problems at home to their funniest moments and places they ate.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Paul Conlon, her daughter Dee Dee Peters, her son John Cox, and her grandson and YouTube star, Michael Coppercab Kittrell. Mema's family has not spoken to the media.
According to The Sun, Mema’s manager has spoken publicly about Dolores Hughes, remembering her as a woman with “the greatest and most frank personality” that he has ever dealt with. She died of heart failure which causes the heart to lose its ability to hold air and pump blood.
TMZ reported that her death occurred last Wednesday, November 9, but it was only made known on Sunday. Filed Under: Dolores Hughes dies.