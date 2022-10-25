He had just married the woman of his dreams.

Groom is shot to death as he leaves church.

The groom’s mother was allegedly injured by the gunfire.

Tragedies and unexpected events continue to affect many lives. Without a doubt this year that seems to be better than 2021, has also brought with it great surprises and it’s not only celebrities who have gone through difficult times.

A terrifying and unimaginable incident occurred recently, where a young man was killed just when he was taking one of the most important and special steps of his life, marrying the woman of his dreams.

A wedding ended in tragedy in Mexico

A great celebration was about to begin after a couple said ‘I do’ but, in a matter of seconds, happiness turned into one of the worst tragedies that can occur, according to Infobae. The unfortunate incident took place this Saturday night in the state of Sonora.

It all happened just outside a church, when an armed man appeared and opened fire, killing one man and a wounding woman behind him, according to what has been reported by the media. Filed Under: groom shot dead