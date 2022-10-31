Did Toni Costa give his girlfriend an engagement ring? (PHOTOS)

Rumors circulate that Adamari’s ex is engaged.

Toni Costa gave a ring to his girlfriend.

Adamari sends a hint supposedly aimed at her ex!

Toni Costa engagement ring. Spanish dancer Toni Costa and his girlfriend, Mexican Evelyn Beltrán have never hidden their love. At first, the couple was making sure things were going well, so they were more discreet about their relationship.

However, over the last several months we have seen Adamari López’s ex-partner looking in love and happy with his new girlfriend. Now, some images emerged of them wearing mysterious rings which could mean that they are possibly engaged. Find out how Adamari reacted!

Rumors that Toni Costa is engaged!

La Mesa Caliente posted pictures of Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa on Instagram on two different occasions. Both were wearing striking rings which led to rumors that they’re engaged.

Thousands of fans of the Spanish dancer began to speculate that he may have already gave Evelyn an engagement ring. He was previously engaged to Adamari López, however the couple never got married.