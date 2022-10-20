Toni Costa hasn’t deleted his Instagram photos with Adamari López
Hasn't Toni Costa gotten over Adamari López? The dancer hasn't deleted his instagram photos with his ex. Toni still has his memories.
- Hasn’t Toni Costa gotten over Adamari López?
- The dancer hasn’t deleted his instagram photos with his ex.
- Toni still has his memories.
Adamari López and Toni Costa met in 2011 when they were dance partners on the program Mira Quien Baila. It was during one of the performances that the pair had their first kiss in front of everyone. The couple was one of the most beloved in Mexico.
However, everything came to an end in 2021 when they announced their breakup, although they stayed on good terms for their daughter Alaïa. Now Toni’s secret has been discovered — nobody expected that he’d still have Instagram photos with the host of Hoy Día.
Their love story!
Adamari López and Toni Costa surprised everyone when they announced that they had decided to end their relationship of almost 10 years. The Telemundo presenter and the dancer were one of the most stable couples in the entertainment world. However, in mid-January they announced that they were separating.
Toni Costa has not stopped talking about his relationship with his ex Adamari López. When he was a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos, he told his housemates about one of his fondest memories of the Puerto Rican actress: the story of their first kiss.
Toni can’t forget Adamari
Evelyn, 28, and Toni, 39, got together thanks to their shared passion for fitness. They met in one of the classes he teaches and from that moment on there was a great chemistry between them. Although it seems that the Spaniard is hiding something from his girlfriend.
Instagram is a social network that most celebrities use to share moments from their daily lives and especially their romantic relationships. Toni and Adamari shared their happiest moments on Instagram and they haven’t deleted those memories.
Toni Costa hasn’t deleted his memories with Adamari
They even have videos and photos of their romantic trip to Barbados, a surprise that Costa prepared for López without her knowledge. In the past, they posted TikTok videos together, which made their followers laugh a lot, and they are still on Toni’s profile.
And, as expected, there is no shortage of photos of the parents with their little Alaïa, like the one from the last New Year’s Eve that they spent as a couple. “Happy 2021 friends!!!!! The Costa-López family wishes you a lot of health, love and work, God bless you always,” they wrote at the time.
Does Evelyn know?
Although the couple’s break up was painful, they have managed to deal with the situation for the sake of their daughter. Even Adamari has publicly said that she has kept many things secret for the good of their little girl. The host also got in shape after breaking up with Toni.
And although he also shows his love for Evelyn, it is impossible not to notice waht he still has with the beautiful Puerto Rican. Is Evelyn Beltran aware of this? FILED UNDER: Toni Costa Photographs Adamari