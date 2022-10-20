Toni Costa hasn’t deleted his Instagram photos with Adamari López

Hasn’t Toni Costa gotten over Adamari López?

The dancer hasn’t deleted his instagram photos with his ex.

Toni still has his memories.

Adamari López and Toni Costa met in 2011 when they were dance partners on the program Mira Quien Baila. It was during one of the performances that the pair had their first kiss in front of everyone. The couple was one of the most beloved in Mexico.

However, everything came to an end in 2021 when they announced their breakup, although they stayed on good terms for their daughter Alaïa. Now Toni’s secret has been discovered — nobody expected that he’d still have Instagram photos with the host of Hoy Día.

Their love story!

Adamari López and Toni Costa surprised everyone when they announced that they had decided to end their relationship of almost 10 years. The Telemundo presenter and the dancer were one of the most stable couples in the entertainment world. However, in mid-January they announced that they were separating.

Toni Costa has not stopped talking about his relationship with his ex Adamari López. When he was a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos, he told his housemates about one of his fondest memories of the Puerto Rican actress: the story of their first kiss.