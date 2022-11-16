Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her underboobs in the bathroom mirror (VIDEO)
Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez uncensored. Her OnlyFans video was leaked. Lizbeth Rodríguez shows her underboobs on social media.
- Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez uncensored.
- Her OnlyFans video was leaked.
- Lizbeth Rodríguez shows her underboobs on social media.
The controversial Mexican host is on everyone’s lips. It turns out that after the recent leak of her OnlyFans content, her fans have had mixed opinions. However, this doesn’t seem to matter to her. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her underboobs in the bathroom mirror.
In another leaked video from her popular OnlyFans account, the host of the YouTube program Infieles shows her cheeky side. Lizbeth Rodriguez loves teasing her audience!
Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her underboobs
In the first seconds of the racy video, the Mexican host is standing in front of a mirror. Although she’s just in pajamas with no makeup, Lizbeth Rodríguez didn’t hesitate to show off her assets and delight her followers.
Later, the host playfully lifter her Rugrats shirt and showed that she wasn’t wearing a bra. And as if this were not enough, Lizbeth shook her breasts in the mirror.
Leaked OnlyFans video
So far the video has few reactions compared to the great numbers that the former Badabun girl can reach. However, the fact that it is from her OnlyFans account means that very few know the video exists.
Debate highlighted that little by little the content that Lizbeth Rodríguez offers to her OnlyFans subscribers has been leaked recently. The photos and videos have put the controversial young woman in a compromising position.
Lizbeth Rodríguez is traveling through Latin America
It’s hard to ignore the Mexican beauty because, on more than one occasion, she has shown her spectacular figure and sensual curves on social media.
In addition, while she is on a small work tour of Latin America, Lizbeth has not hesitated to share her travels, her outfits, to record her program Infieles and some details of her luxurious life.
The 32-year-old model is also an entrepreneur
Finally, Metro Ecuador reports that the 32-year-old model is also an entrepreneur as she created her OnlyFans profile and amassed a fortune. Although her current number of followers is unknown, it is estimated that there are more than 500. Currently, her profile has 152 post and about 60,000 likes.
She offers 1, 3, 6 and 12 month subscriptions. What is certain is that her popularity is thanks to her hard work on social media as well as her beauty and flamboyant personality. Click here to see Lizbeth Rodríguez shake her underboobs.