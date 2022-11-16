Mexican musician Jaime Lizárraga dies in a brutal crash (PHOTOS)
Jaime Lizárraga, trumpeter for La Misma Escuela dies. He was the victim of a brutal car accident. Authorities give details of what happened.
- Jaime Lizárraga, trumpeter for La Misma Escuela dies.
- He was the victim of a brutal car accident.
- Authorities give details of what happened.
Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies. The regional Mexican music world is in mourning after the death of a member of La Misma Escuela was announced. Apparently Jaime Lizárraga was the victim of a terrible car accident.
According to Telemundo Atlanta, the singer crashed at dawn after performing with his band. The trumpeter was in a van driving back when he was suddenly killed.
The farewell message to Jaime Lizárraga
According to Debate, the regional Mexican band, shared a photograph of their trumpeter along with a heartbreaking message on Instagram.
“It was not time for your departure. God have you in his holy glory. Jaime Lizárraga ‘Chicharras’, rest in peace,” reads the post. In addition, the image contains the following message: “Sadness invades us with your sudden departure, you were a great companion and a great friend. We will always carry you in our hearts. Rest in peace and come back high great friend.” Filed Under: Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies
How the accident happened
The terrible accident happened at 3:10 in the morning on Sunday. The singer, who was just 26 years old, was killed in the crash. This happened after Jaime Lizárraga finished a performance on the Isla de la Pierda in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.
Telemundo Atlanta reported that the musician was traveling in the wee hours of the morning. However, the source says that was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was speeding. Filed Under: Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies
Jaime Lizárraga did not survive the powerful impact
The musician died in the accident. According to Debate, Jaime Lizárraga was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the pavement.
People have been sending their condolences to the musician’s close friends and family. Some of the messages tot the La Misma Escuela trumpeter include things like: “RIP, my deepest condolences to all his family and colleagues.” Filed Under: Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies
Condolences
“May he rest in peace and shine his eternal light.” “My deepest condolences to the whole family, rest in peace Jaimito.” “RIP, my deepest condolence to all his family and colleagues.” These are comments on his last Instagram post.
So far, no further details about the funeral have been released, or stories have been shared on La Misma Escuela’s official Instagram. You can see posts from all the musicians together before the heartbreaking incident took place. Filed Under: Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies