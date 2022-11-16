Jaime Lizárraga, trumpeter for La Misma Escuela dies.

He was the victim of a brutal car accident.

Authorities give details of what happened.

Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies. The regional Mexican music world is in mourning after the death of a member of La Misma Escuela was announced. Apparently Jaime Lizárraga was the victim of a terrible car accident.

According to Telemundo Atlanta, the singer crashed at dawn after performing with his band. The trumpeter was in a van driving back when he was suddenly killed.

The farewell message to Jaime Lizárraga

According to Debate, the regional Mexican band, shared a photograph of their trumpeter along with a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

“It was not time for your departure. God have you in his holy glory. Jaime Lizárraga ‘Chicharras’, rest in peace,” reads the post. In addition, the image contains the following message: “Sadness invades us with your sudden departure, you were a great companion and a great friend. We will always carry you in our hearts. Rest in peace and come back high great friend.” Filed Under: Musician Jaime Lizárraga dies